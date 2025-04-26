IPL 2025, Priyansh Arya smashes defiant 69 versus KKR: Stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya played a sensational knock of 69 runs from just 35 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
The match at Eden Gardens saw PBKS opt to bat as openers Arya and Prabhsimran Singh added a solid 120-run stand for the opening wicket.
The partnership helped PBKS set a massive platform.
Knock
A whirlwind knock from Arya
PBKS were 56/0 in the 1st six overs. Arya was the aggressor, scoring 29 from 15 balls.
In the 8th over, Arya smashed Varun Chakravarthy for a six. He tore apart pacer Harshit Rana next in the 10th over. He reached his fifty off 27 balls.
Arya also toremented Sunil Narine and Andre Russell with a six each before perishing in the 12th over.
Information
Russell dismisses the PBKS opener
Russell, who was introduced in the 12th over, got Arya's wicket. A delivery on the shorter side saw Arya go for a pull. He didn't get the timing right and miscued the ball toward deep mid-wicket. Vaibhav Arora completed the catch.
Stats
Over 300 runs in IPL 2025
Arya's 69 was laced with 8 fours and 4 sixes. He struck at 197.14.
The uncapped youngster has raced to 323 runs from 9 matches in what is his debut IPL season.
This was his 2nd fifty-plus score of the season (100s: 1). He averages 35.88 and his strike rate is a whopping 200.62, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Information
A look at his T20 stats
In 27 T20 matches, Arya now owns 896 runs at 34.46. His strike rate is 177.42. This was his 4th fifty in T20s (100s: 2). He has smashed 58 sixes and 86 fours.
Records
Arya and Prabhsimran set these partnership records for PBKS
Arya and Prabhsimran's 120-run stand is the 5th 100-plus partnership for Punjab against KKR in IPL history.
This is also Punjab's highest tally for an opening stand, surpassing 116 runs added between KL Rahul and Chris Gayle in 2019.
This is also PBKS' highest stand for any wicket against KKR at Eden Gardens.