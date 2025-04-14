IPL 2025, PBKS vs KKR: Decoding key player battles
Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see a clash between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Tuesday.
The Kings have had a decent season thus far with three wins and two losses.
KKR have blown hold and cold, winning three of their six matches.
Here are the key player battles that can be on display.
#1
Quinton de Kock vs Arshdeep Singh
KKR opener Quinton de Kock is bound to tackle Arshdeep Singh in the powerplay as both players open the proceedings in their respective departments.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm pacer has dismissed de Kock four times across eight T20 innings while conceding just 38 runs off 39 balls.
Trent Boult is the only left-arm pacer to have dismissed the keeper-batter more often in T20s (7 times).
#2
Ajinkya Rahane vs Yuzvendra Chahal
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been among the runs. He would look to put veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal under pressure in the middle overs.
Notably, the leggie has had a forgettable season so far, having managed just two scalps across five outings.
However, Chahal must back himself to trap Rahane as the latter has fallen to spin thrice across five innings this season.
#3
Shreyas Iyer vs Sunil Narine
PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has been in phenomenal form this season, having amassed 250 runs at a strike rate of 208.33.
His battle with Sunil Narine would be enticing as the latter is known for his dominance in the middle overs.
Moreover, he has dismissed Iyer once across eight IPL innings while conceding 42 runs off 35 balls.
Iyer's strike rate against spin this season is 195.91.
#4
Priyansh Arya vs Vaibhav Arora
Priyansh Arya has become a household name with his fiery batting at the top for PBKS.
The left-handed swashbuckler has been striking at 224.19 in the first six overs.
Pacer Vaibhav Arora, who handles the new ball for KKR, will have his task cut out against Arya.
Though Arora has taken just three wickets in this phase this year, his economy rate (8.25) is mighty impressive.