What's the story

The legendary MS Dhoni has added another feather to his illustrious cap.

Dhoni is now the only player to have registered 200 fielding dismissals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

He achieved the milestone during the IPL 2025 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and CSK in IPL 2025.

Dhoni's historic 200th dismissal came as he stumped Ayush Badoni, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest wicket-keepers.