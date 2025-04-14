IPL: MS Dhoni becomes first player with 200 fielding dismissals
What's the story
The legendary MS Dhoni has added another feather to his illustrious cap.
Dhoni is now the only player to have registered 200 fielding dismissals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He achieved the milestone during the IPL 2025 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and CSK in IPL 2025.
Dhoni's historic 200th dismissal came as he stumped Ayush Badoni, further cementing his legacy as one of the greatest wicket-keepers.
Milestone
Dhoni's journey to 200 dismissals
As per Cricbuzz, Dhoni now has 201 dismissals as a fielder in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik is his closest rival, with 182 dismissals.
Dhoni's path to this incredible milestone features as many as 197 dismissals as a wicket-keeper. He owns 151 catches and 46 stumpings with the gloves.
The veteran wicket-keeper completed his 200th fielding dismissal with a quick stumping of Badoni off Ravindra Jadeja's delivery.
Even at 43, Dhoni continues to show his brilliance behind the stumps.
Record
Dhoni eyes 200 dismissals as wicket-keeper
Dhoni is also closing in on 200 dismissals as a wicket-keeper in the IPL. Only two other wicket-keepers have 100-plus dismissals in this regard - Karthik (174) and Wriddhiman Saha (113).
Dhoni recently unlocked another achievement, becoming the first designated wicket-keeper to take 150 catches in IPL history.
The landmark catch came during CSK's match against Punjab Kings.
Information
Most wicket-keeping dismissals for a team
Dhoni also has the most wicket-keeping dismissals for a franchise in the IPL. He owns 172 such dismissals from 241 matches for the Yellow Army. His tally includes 133 catches and 39 stumpings.