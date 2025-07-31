DPL: Who will lead Purani Dilli in Rishabh Pant's absence?
What's the story
Rishabh Pant, the star Indian wicketkeeper-batter of Purani Dilli 6, will miss the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL), the capital city's premier T20 tournament. Notably, Pant suffered a toe fracture during the 4th Test against hosts England at Old Trafford. He will take at least six weeks to recover. Pant, who was earlier named the captain of Purani Dilli 6, has been replaced by Vansh Bedi.
Impact assessment
Setback for Purani Dilli 6
Pant's absence from DPL 2025 is a huge blow for Purani Dilli 6. In last year's edition, he played only one match and scored 35 runs off 32 balls. Notably, his side reached the semi-final. This time around, Pant was expected to play a bigger role with no international series on Team India's schedule in August.
Leadership transition
Vansh Bedi named new captain
In the wake of Pant's injury, Purani Dilli 6 has named Vansh Bedi as their skipper for the 2025 season. Bedi will lead the side with hopes to win the trophy this time around. Team owner Akash Nangia is confident in Bedi's leadership abilities despite the sudden change. Bedi, a wicketkeeper-batter, made his T20 debut during the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. That remains his only T20 for Delhi.
Schedule
Schedule of DPL 2025
The 2025 Delhi Premier League is set to kick off on August 2. The entire 20-over tournament will be held at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Here are the eight teams - Outer Delhi Warriors, Central Delhi Kings, New Delhi Tigers, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, South Delhi Superstarz, and Purani Dilli 6.