Rishabh Pant , the star Indian wicketkeeper-batter of Purani Dilli 6, will miss the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL), the capital city's premier T20 tournament. Notably, Pant suffered a toe fracture during the 4th Test against hosts England at Old Trafford. He will take at least six weeks to recover. Pant, who was earlier named the captain of Purani Dilli 6, has been replaced by Vansh Bedi.

Impact assessment Setback for Purani Dilli 6 Pant's absence from DPL 2025 is a huge blow for Purani Dilli 6. In last year's edition, he played only one match and scored 35 runs off 32 balls. Notably, his side reached the semi-final. This time around, Pant was expected to play a bigger role with no international series on Team India's schedule in August.

Leadership transition Vansh Bedi named new captain In the wake of Pant's injury, Purani Dilli 6 has named Vansh Bedi as their skipper for the 2025 season. Bedi will lead the side with hopes to win the trophy this time around. Team owner Akash Nangia is confident in Bedi's leadership abilities despite the sudden change. Bedi, a wicketkeeper-batter, made his T20 debut during the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. That remains his only T20 for Delhi.