Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has said he is more than ready for more competition in the main striker role. The Denmark international made the statement after speculation about United's interest in RB Leipzig's highly-rated Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko. Despite a disappointing Premier League campaign last season, where United finished 15th, Hojlund scored 10 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions. Here's what the player said after United's win over pre-season win over Bournemouth.

Player resolve My plan is very clear, says Hojlund As mentioned, Hojlund has vowed to "stay and fight" for his place in Ruben Amorim's side. "My plan is very clear. That is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens," he said to reporters. The 22-year-old welcomed competition as a way to sharpen his skills, saying he's "more than ready." "Competition is fine with me. It sharpens me. I'm more than ready. I'm feeling sharp so I welcome everything that comes."

Performance review Too much expected of Hojlund Hojlund's numbers aren't terrible, but they include a five-goal run in four games last season and eight in eight the campaign before. Some critics believe too much has been expected of him without an experienced striker to share the burden. "When I came, [Anthony] Martial was there as well but he had a lot of injuries, so I obviously had to take a lot of the game time," Hojlund said.

Goal tally I'm still very young, says Hojlund Hojlund, who is 22 years of age, said people forget that he is still very young. "I'm still very young," he said. "People forget that sometimes. I'm only 22. Not every striker scores 100 goals by that age." "But I've learned a lot, I think you can see it in my game. I'm starting to develop and become even better in the basics. "Last season was tough on us all. I should have done better, everybody knows," he added.

Player determination Hojlund has been in fine form on US tour Hojlund has been determined to prove his worth on the US tour. He used his pace and power against West Ham at the MetLife Stadium, driving into a shooting position and hitting the post. He scored just eight minutes into the game against Bournemouth, steering home a left-wing cross from Patrick Dorgu. Hojlund claimed a second goal but it was officially awarded to Amad as it flicked off him on its way in.

Information Hojlund owns 26 goals for Man United In 95 appearances for the club across two seasons, the Danish player owns 26 goals. He scored 16 goals in his first season and followed that up with 10 last season. 14 of his goals have come in the Premier League from 62 games.