Atletico Madrid sign Thiago Almada from Brazilian club Botafogo: Details

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the signing of Argentine international Thiago Almada from Brazilian club Botafogo. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder was on loan at French club Lyon last season. The versatile player has signed a five-year deal with the Spanish top-flight club. "Our club and Botafogo have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Argentine footballer, who will wear the red and white for the next five seasons," an official statement from Atletico Madrid read.

Financial details Almada's transfer fee details Spanish media reports suggest that Almada's transfer to Atletico Madrid is worth around €25 million (approximately $29 million). The deal also includes a clause that would see Botafogo get a percentage of any future transfer fee if Almada is sold to another club. This move comes after forward Angel Correa left Atletico for Mexican club Tigres, leaving room for Almada in the squad.

Team dynamics Almada joins a formidable Atletico Madrid attack Almada joins a star-studded Atletico Madrid attack that includes his countryman Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann, and Alexander Sorloth. The player joins after the club had already strengthened its squad by signing midfielder Alex Baena from Villarreal and 22-year-old Italian left-back Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta. These additions are part of manager Diego Simeone's plans to improve the team's performance in future competitions.

Career A look at the player's career (club and international) Almada started his career with Argentine Primera Division club Velez Sarsfield. He scored 22 goals in 74 matches for the club. The player also represented Major League Soccer club Atlanta United. He made 83 appearances, scoring 26 goals. He also made 24 assists. In 2024, he joined Botafogo. He scored three times in 26 matches. Last season, he made 20 appearances for Lyon, scoring two goals. For his national team Argentina, the player has made 10 appearances, scoring four times.