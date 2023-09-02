Joao Felix completes loan move to Barcelona: Decoding his stats

Sports

Joao Felix completes loan move to Barcelona: Decoding his stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 02, 2023 | 05:01 pm 3 min read

Joao Felix has netted 34 goals in 131 appearances (Photo credit: X/@FCBarcelona)

Joao Felix has joined FC Barcelona on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid. It is a dream come true for the Portuguese international as he always wanted to play for Barcelona. The Catalans loaned out Ansu Fati to Brighton to free up some funds and have brought in Joao Cancelo and Felix to bolster their roster. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Felix fell out of favor with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone and therefore he spent the second part of last season on loan at Chelsea. However, his lackluster performances meant that the Premier League outfit didn't make the deal permanent. He will look to resurrect his career at Barcelona under Xavi Hernandez though there isn't any option to buy in his contract.

A look at Felix's career stats

Felix started his career at Benfica's youth academy. He represented Benfica B team in 30 matches and scored seven goals. He gradually rose through the ranks and featured in 40 matches and netted 20 goals. He joined Atletico in 2019 and went on to make 131 appearances and returned with 34 goals. Felix joined Chelsea on loan and netted four times in 20 matches.

Breaking down Felix's numbers in the 2022-23 league season

Felix represented Atletico Madrid in 14 matches in the 2022-23 La Liga and netted four goals. He provided three assists and created 10 chances. He completed 167 out of his attempted 216 passes, clocking 77.31% passing accuracy. He joined Chelsea in January and played 16 Premier League matches, scoring four goals. He created seven chances. Out of his 46 shots, 16 were on target.

A look at his stats for Atletico Madrid

Felix has represented Atletico Madrid in 131 matches, scoring 34 goals and managing 16 assists. He has scored 25 goals in 96 La Liga appearances. The 23-year-old has played 27 UEFA Champions League matches, netting seven goals. He has featured in five Copa del Rey matches, scoring two goals. The striker has played three Supercopa de Espana matches and scored a solitary goal.

A look at his trophy cabinet

Felix hasn't had much success in his career. He opened his account by winning the Liga Portugal in the 2018-19 season with Benfica. He won the La Liga title in the 2020-21 season with Atletico Madrid. He clinched the UEFA Nations League (2018-19) with Portugal.

31 appearances for Portugal!

The youngster has earned 31 international caps for Portugal and has scored five goals. Felix made his international debut in June 2019 against Switzerland in the Nations League semi-finals. He scored his first international goal in September 2020 in a 4-1 win over Croatia. Felix featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and scored against Ghana. He provided two assists against Switzerland.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline