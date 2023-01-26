Sports

Barcelona reach Copa del Rey semi-finals, beat Real Sociedad: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 26, 2023

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad to reach the semi-finals of Copa del Rey on Wednesday. A second-half strike by Ousmane Dembele handed Barcelona a 1-0 win over 10-man Real Sociedad. Barca has now extended their unbeaten streak to 12 matches. Meanwhile, Real Madrid will face Atletico Madrid and Valencia would take on Athletic Bilbao in the other quarter-finals. Here are the key stats.

Barcelona had 19 attempts with six shots being on target compared to Sociedad's seven and two. Barca had better ball possession (74%) than Southampton (26%) and had a pass accuracy of 88%. Sociedad and Barca had 12 and 10 fouls, respectively. Sociedad's Brais Mendez was sent off in the 40th minute for a challenge on Sergio Busquets.

Before this match, Real Sociedad had won their last nine games across all competitions. It was their best-ever winning streak. However, Barca have snapped this historic streak of Sociedad.

As stated, Barcelona are yet to lose in their last 12 matches across competitions. Their last defeat came in October 2022 when Bayern Munich beat them 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League.

Dembele registered 11 dribbles against Sociedad (five completed). As per Opta, this is the joint-highest total by a Barcelona player in a game this season across competitions. It was earlier achieved by him against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League (11 and 6). Dembele is among five La Liga players to reach double figures for both goals and assists since 2022 (10 and 18).