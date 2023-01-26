Sports

Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of New Zealand T20Is: Details

Jan 26, 2023

Gaikwad is out with a wrist injury (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting January 27. The right-handed batter has complained of wrist pain, and the same is expected to keep him out of action for a while. Gaikwad has gone to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for medication and subsequent rehabilitation. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The BCCI selectors have named a young squad for the series with the prominent names being rested.

Gaikwad, who has played some stellar knocks in domestic cricket lately, was a contender to open the innings in the series.

Gaikwad last featured in the Ranji Trophy clash for Maharashtra against Hyderabad earlier this month.

He subsequently reported to the BCCI about his wrist issues.

Sensational run in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022

Despite missing the majority of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Gaikwad finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 660 runs in five games. The tally includes four tons of which one was converted into a historic double-century. While his average reads 220, he struck at 113.59 in the competition. Notably, the Maharashtra skipper smashed the most sixes in the season (34).

How he has fared in T20Is?

Meanwhile, Gaikwad, who made his T20I debut in July 2021, has played nine games in the format so far. He has so far accumulated 135 runs at 16.88 (50s: 1). 123.85 reads his strike rate. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old has been sensational in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 1,207 runs at 37.72 (SR: 130.35). He represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the competition.

Officials not happy with Gaikwad

Meanwhile, this is the second instance of Gaikwad missing a series due to wrist issues. He missed last year's Sri Lanka T20I series with a similar injury. Gaikwad also missed West Indies ODIs last year after testing positive for COVID-19. As per Cricbuzz, the "decision makers" of the team aren't pleased with Gaikwad's frequent unavailability due to injuries and illness.

Who are the available options for the opening slot?

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw are now the available opening options in the team. Kishan and Gill opened the innings in India's previous T20I assignment against Sri Lanka. Though none of the two could make a significant mark in that series, they are expected to get a few more opportunities. Notably, the BCCI is not seeking Gaikwad's replacement for the series.