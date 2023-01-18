Sports

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma opts to bat

Rohit Sharma is leading India in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India are up against New Zealand in the opener of the three-match ODI series. While the Men in Blue thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in their preceding ODI assignment, the Kiwis are coming off a 2-1 ODI series win on Pakistan soil. Both teams are missing out on multiple key players. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and will bat first.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the duel. The venue has hosted six ODIs so far, with the side batting first emerging victorious thrice. The track here is generally known to favor batters, with the average first-innings score being 277. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India and New Zealand are neck-to-neck as far as the head-to-head record in ODIs are concerned. The two sides have clashed in 113 matches, with India winning 55 of them. NZ have won 50, while one resulted in a tie (7 NR). The Kiwis routed India 1-0 in their last bilateral ODI assignment, in 2022. India last won a series against NZ in 2019.

Here are the key performers (ODIs)

Virat Kohli is back among heavy runs as he has smashed three centuries in his last four ODI outings. Pacer Mohammed Siraj scalped nine wickets in three ODIs versus Sri Lanka at 10.22. NZ opener Devon Conway smashed 153 runs in the Pakistan ODI series at 51. Spinners Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi took four and three wickets, respectively, in the series.

A look at the Playing XI of India

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami. India have made three changes to the side that faced Sri Lanka recently in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match series. Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul come in.

Here is NZ's Playing XI

New Zealand Playing XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.