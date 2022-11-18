Sports

Should Pandya be India's full-time T20I skipper? Shastri shares opinion

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 18, 2022, 04:53 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya has been named India's captain for the NZ T20I series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has backed all-rounder Hardik Pandya to become India's full-time T20I captain. Hardik is leading a bunch of fresh Indian faces in the ongoing three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Several prominent Indian players including regular skipper Rohit Sharma have been rested for the series. Shastri reckons there 'would be no harm' in giving the reins to Hardik.

Context Why does this story matter?

India reached the semi-final of the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, eventual champions England thrashed them in the knock-out game.

With the next T20 WC taking place in June 2024, many reckon the selectors should explore other leadership options.

Rohit, who has not been at his best lately, will turn 36 in April next year.

Hardik has been in sublime form lately.

Statement What did Shastri say?

With Team India's schedule being jam-packed since the last few months, Shastri reckons a separate T20I skipper would take the pressure off Rohit Sharma, who's currently India's all-format captain. "If Rohit is already leading in Tests and ODIs, there is no harm in identifying a new T20I captain and if his name is Hardik Pandya, so be it," Shastri told select media.

IPL 2022 Hardik led Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 glory

Under captain Hardik, Gujarat Titans clinched the title in their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign in 2022. The all-rounder, who bowls right-arm pace, led the team from the front and earned accolades from different quarters. He scored 487 runs in 15 matches in the tournament alongside scalping eight wickets. Notably, the tournament marked Hardik's comeback to professional cricket after a four-month break.

Form Sensational run in 2022

Hardik has been in astonishing touch since his comeback to the national team earlier this year. In 25 T20Is in 2022, the 29-year-old has scored 564 runs at a strike rate of 146.49 (50s: 3). Hardik has also scalped 20 wickets at an economy rate of 8.5. In this year's T20 WC, the all-rounder scored 128 runs alongside scalping eight wickets in six games.

Statement Shastri wants India to emulate England's template

Meanwhile, Shastri also believes India needs to emulate England's mantra to succeed in the shortest format. "Which meant if there were certain senior players who had to sit out, then so be it. They got in youngsters who were fearless, who could adapt to that pattern of the game without having to change their games too much," stated the cricketer-turned-commentator.

Information Series opener washed out due to rain

Meanwhile, the New Zealand versus India opening T20I on Friday got washed out without a bowl being bowled. Hence, the three-match series has effectively turned into a two-match affair. The second T20I will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20).

Pecking order Hardik made a jump in the pecking order

It must be noted that Rishabh Pant was named India's captain for the five-match home T20I series against South Africa in June this year. Several first-choice Indian players missed that series. Hardik was named Pant's deputy back then. However, the roles have been interchanged for the ongoing NZ series. The same denotes that Hardik has taken a leap in the pecking order.