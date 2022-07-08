Sports

India beat England in first T20I: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 08, 2022

Hardik Pandya shined for India with bat and ball (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team beat England in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Opting to bat first, Team India posted 198/8 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya slammed a 33-ball 51. Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav contributed as well. Chris Jordan claimed two scalps for 23 runs. In response, England lost their way at the start.

1st T20I How did the match pan out?

India started strongly as Rohit Sharma scored brisk runs upfront. But from 29/0, India were reduced to 46/2. Hooda and SKY kept the scorecard ticking before Pandya and Axar Patel shared a vital stand. India managed 198 in the end. In response, Pandya did the damage with the ball as well, leaving England rattled at 52/4. India were in control to seal the deal.

Pandya All-round show by Pandya helps India

Pandya smashed 51 from 33 balls, hitting six fours and a six. He registered his maiden T20I fifty. Pandya now has 758 runs at 24.45. He has also gotten past 50 T20I fours (53). With the ball, Pandya claimed four wickets and has raced to a mark of 47. This was his second four-wicket haul versus England and overall in T20Is too.

Batters Key numbers for the Indian batters

Rohit smashed five fours in his 14-ball 24. He has 298 fours, equaling Virat Kohli for the highest returns in the format. Dinesh Karthik slammed 11 runs and has gone past the mark of 500 (507) at 33.80. SKY punctured England with a 19-ball 39. He now has 405 runs at 33.75. Hooda's 17-ball 33 saw him race to 205 runs at 68.33.

Records Notable team records scripted in the match

India's 198/8 is the fifth-highest total versus England in T20Is. This is also the third-highest score at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. For the fifth time, India have scored 190-plus runs against England in the format. The two sides have clashed in 20 T20I matches, with India winning 11 and England claiming nine victories.

Trio Key records Jordan, Bhuvi, and Chahal

Chris Jordan (2/23) has raced to 82 T20I scalps at 27.71, including 12 wickets versus India at 35.58. He is now England's most successful bowler, having surpassed Adil Rashid (81 wickets). Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the joint-second highest wicket-taker for India (67 scalps alongside Jasprit Bumrah). Yuzvendra Chahal (2/32) has 77 scalps in T20Is now, surpassing Mohammad Nabi and GH Dockrell.

Information Moeen Ali impresses for England

Moeen Ali claimed two wickets for England, conceding 26 runs in two overs. He then smashed a brisk 36-run knock, striking at 180.00. He now has 673 runs at 19.22. With the ball he has 35 wickets at 25.14.