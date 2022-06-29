Sports

Should Virat Kohli lead India at Edgbaston? Notable numbers

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 29, 2022, 04:10 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli led India in 68 Test matches

England and India will square off in the fifth and final Test of the 2021 series at Edgbaston. However, they will likely be without their regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who is recovering from COVID-19. As per several reports, pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead Team India in Rohit's absence. However, England's Moeen Ali believes Virat Kohli is the right man to captain India at Edgbaston.

Context Why does this story matter?

As stated, Rohit is expected to miss the crucial Edgbaston Test.

India are already without their regular opener and vice-captain KL Rahul, who is out with a groin injury.

Rohit had taken over reins of the Test squad from Virat Kohli, who helped India gain a 2-1 lead in the five-match series last year.

Therefore, Kohli might not don the captain's hat again.

Statement Here is what Moeen believes

"Because Virat was the captain in the last series, I would give captaincy to him for this one game," Moeen recently said in a conversation with India Today. "But it is his call if he wants to take it or not. His mind is probably settled with not being the Test captain. He's got the experience, and this is a big series for India."

Captaincy Kohli remains India's most successful Test captain

Kohli had stepped down as India's Test captain in January this year. He confirmed the news a day after India lost the Test series 1-2 to South Africa. The 33-year-old had finished as India's most successful captain in the longest format. He had surpassed his predecessor MS Dhoni (wins) in 2019. Under Kohli, India won 40 of 68 Tests and lost 17 (11 drawn).

Information Kohli has unique record to his name

In December 2021, Kohli led India to their fourth-ever Test win in South Africa. India defeated the Proteas in the Boxing Day Test in Centurion. Kohli became the first Indian captain to win more than one Test in South Africa.

Do you know? Only Indian captain to win 40 Tests

Kohli added another feather to his cap in Centurion. He became the first-ever Indian skipper to win 40 Test matches. Kohli finished only behind legends Graeme Smith (53), Ricky Ponting (48), and Steve Waugh (41) on the overall list (wins as captain).

India Who will lead India?

While there are talks of Kohli reclaiming captaincy, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to lead India at Edgbaston. Bumrah will become the first pacer since Kapil Dev (1987) to captain India in Test cricket. Earlier this year, Bumrah was adjudged as India's vice-captain during the three-match ODIs against South Africa. A lot rides on Bumrah, given India could win a historic series.

Series Will India script history at Edgbaston?

India are on the brink of scripting history in England this time. Going into Edgbaston Test, they lead the five-match series 2-1. India have won just four series in England in the history of Test cricket. They last beat England in their own backyard in 2007 (1-0) under Rahul Dravid. Interestingly, Dravid will serve as India's head coach at Edgbaston.