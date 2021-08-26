3rd Test, Day 2: England gain massive lead against India

Joe Root smashed his 23rd Test century

England (423/8) have gained a massive lead (345) against Team India on Day 2 of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds. The hosts resumed Day 2 on 120/0, with a 42-run lead after having bowled the Indians out for just 78. Joe Root smashed his third century in the series (121) as Dawid Malan managed 70. Here are further details.

Openers

England openers depart after a top show

England openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed added another 15 runs in the morning session before Mohammed Shami dismissed the former. Burns, who went to defend, was castled by Shami's inswinger. The left-handed batter managed 61 from 153 deliveries. Next to go was Hameed, who went for a forward defence but Ravindra Jadeja's ball spun past the outside edge to hit the stumps.

Duo

Malan and Root defy the Indians with a century-plus stand

After a good show by the England openers, Root and Dawid Malan got into the scheme of things and played smartly against a depleted Indian bowling attack. Root looked in a positive frame of mind from the very beginning and the two batters added a defiant 139-run stand for the third wicket. Root scored his runs quickly as Malan returned with a 70-run affair.

Root

Root bags sixth century in 2021

Root smashed his sixth Test hundred in 2021 and 23rd overall. Notably, no Englishman has ever scored more centuries in a calendar year. His centuries read as: 228 v Sri Lanka, Galle; 186 v Sri Lanka, Galle; 218 v India, Chennai; 109 v India, Trent Bridge; 180* v India, Lord's; 100* v India, Headingley. Root scored a positive looking 121 from 165 balls.

Bowling

Indian bowlers disappoint for the second day running

The Indian bowling quartet was under pressure and lacked character. They erred in line and length and offered England a passage to go ahead marching. The moment India picked up wickets, they failed to put on the pressure as England kept building partnerships. Ishant Sharma was awful, conceding runs aplenty and offering many freebies. Ravindra Jadeja too was inconsistent. Mohammed Shami bagged three wickets.