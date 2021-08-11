WTC 2021-23: England and India docked points for slow over-rate

England and India accounted for slow over-rate in the recently concluded first Test

England and India have been docked two points each in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. The two teams kick-started the WTC 2021-23 edition with the ongoing five-match Test series. Both teams were penalized for slow over-rate in the recently concluded first Test in Nottingham. Meanwhile, both sides have been fined 40% of their match fees as well. Here's more.

Key details about the WTC points table

With points being deducted, England and India have two each on the board at the moment. In terms of points percentage, they have 16.67 each. Notably, for a drawn Test, two teams get four points each and 33.33 percentage of points. The team winning a Test match gets 12 points and 100 points percentage. For a tied Test, six points are available per match.

How did the first Test match pan out?

England were bundled out for 183 in the first innings after electing to bat. The Indian cricket team gained a salubrious lead by scoring 278. The hosts then piled up 303, setting up a 209-run target. Joe Root slammed an incredible hundred to put England on top. Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul. India were 52/1 before Day 5 was washed out.

Root was superb in the first Test

England skipper Root was the star performer in the first Test. He scored 64 in the first innings, bringing up his 50th half-century in Test cricket. In the second innings, Root smashed 109, facing 172 deliveries. He registered his 21st career Test century. Notably, Root has raced to 8,887 Test runs at 49.09. He is also the leading scorer this year in Tests (1,064).

JB was excellent for Team India

For Team India, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah dictated the show. The right-arm pacer took 4/46 in the first innings and then backed it up with a fifer (5/64). With nine wickets in the Test, JB now has 92 in the format at 22.14. He has accounted for six five-wicket hauls.

2nd England-India Test to start tomorrow

The second Test match between England and India will be starting tomorrow at Lord's. The match will be starting at 3:30 PM IST. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network and stream the same on the Sony LIV app (paid subscription).