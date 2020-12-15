Australia's stint with injuries have continued to take toll. On Tuesday, premier batsman Steve Smith walked out gingerly from a team practice session at the Adelaide Oval. The instance has occurred just two days ahead of the first Test against the Indian cricket team. Smith is struggling with a sore back he sustained while reaching down to pick the ball. Here's more.

DIscomfort Smith walks off after looking uncomfortable

Smith was late to Tuesday's practice session and did not bat in the nets at all. He went through his warm-ups before signalling for the support staff and walking off with the physio looking uncomfortable. Smith will hope to come out and practice tomorrow, on the eve of the match. The Aussies will hope that he recovers in time for the first Test.

Feats Smith has been terrific in Tests against Team India

In 73 Tests, Smith has accumulated 7,227 runs at 62.84. He has 26 tons and 29 fifties under his belt. Against India, Smith has racked up 1,429 career Test runs at 84.05. He has seven tons and three fifties against Team India. At home against India, Smith has 769 runs in four Tests. He has a stellar average of 128.16.

Presence Smith's presence will be crucial for the Aussies

With opening batsman David Warner sitting out of the pink-ball Test with an adductor injury, Smith's role at number four becomes crucial. His presence will lift the Aussies as they want that cushion in the batting department. Smith has always enjoyed batting against India and this series will be huge in terms of Australia reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Injuries A look at Australia's injury woes