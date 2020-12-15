Cameron Green will make his Test debut in the upcoming four-match series against India if he proves his fitness. Australian head coach Justin Langer confirmed the development on Tuesday. The budding all-rounder was substituted out of the pink-ball practice game against the Indians after suffering a mild concussion. Ever since, he has been monitored by Cricket Australia's medical staff. Here is more.

Debut 'If available, Green will make his Test debut', says Langer

As per Langer, Green will play the series opener. "If he's passed fit he'll definitely play. It was an unusual incident. I saw him last night, he had a big smile on his face, he had another test this morning that we got good news on him. He's earned the right for selection. If he's fit and available, he'll make Test debut," he said.

Green Green strengthened his case for Test spot before sustaining concussion

The pace-bowling all-rounder, Green, was handed his international debut in the third ODI against India. With an astonishing ton against India A in the first warm-up game, he had strengthened his case for a Test berth. However, a flat-batted return stroke from Jasprit Bumrah struck onto Green's head in the Day/Night practice match. As a result, he was ruled out of the match.

Boost Green's availability will be a boost for Australian camp

Green is now in Adelaide, having arrived with the other players of the squad. His availability give the Australian camp a boost, which has been hit by a spate of injuries. Earlier, star opener David Warner opted out of the opening Test due to groin injury. His compatriot Will Pucovski was also ruled out after suffering a concussion in the first practice match.

Information A look at the recent developments

The likes of Marcus Harris and Moises Henriques have been included in the Australia squad for the opening Test, considering recent injuries. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc has re-joined the Australia camp. Earlier, he left the white-ball squad on compassionate grounds after learning of a family illness.

Openers Who will open for Australia?

As mentioned, Australia are reeling with Injuries at the moment. However, the lack of a proper opening pair might also hurt them. Notably, opener Joe Burns has endured a poor run, having aggregated only five runs across four innings against India A in the practice games. A decision on the opening pair is yet to be taken ahead of the Adelaide Test.

Conundrum Marnus Labuschagne won't be opening, confirms Langer