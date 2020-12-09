Last updated on Dec 09, 2020, 12:40 pm
Hi,
Written by Parth Dhall
Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel has announced retirement from all forms of the game.
A long-standing career came to an end as Parthiv informed about his retirement via an emotional post on Twitter.
The 35-year-old last represented India in the Wanderers Test against South Africa in 2018.
Besides, his last IPL match match was for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Sunrisers Hyderabad (2019).
Here is more.
"I feel at peace, having played the game in its truest tenets, with dignity and in spirit of it. As I walk away as a proud man, having fulfilled more dreams than I though possible, I hope to be remembered with that thought," wrote Parthiv.
December 9, 2020
As a 17-year-old, Parthiv made his international debut in 2002 during the Trent Bridge Test against England.
However, his success in the formats was restricted with the emergence of Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni.
In a career spanning over 18 years, Parthiv amassed 1,706 runs from 65 internationals at an average of 27.07.
He also owns a total of 112 dismissals.
Parthiv became Test cricket's youngest wicket-keeper at the age of 17 years and 153 days when he was handed Indian Test cap number 244 (vs ENG, 2002). The record was previously held by Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad (17 years and 300 days).
Parthiv was a giant in domestic cricket.
He racked up 11,240 runs from 194 First-class games at 43.39, including 27 tons.
He also has 5,172 List A and 4,300 T20 runs to his name.
That apart, Parthiv owns 563, 256, and 144 dismissals in the three domestic formats respectively.
In 2016/17, he led Gujarat to a maiden Ranji Trophy title.
Interestingly, Parthiv has been a part of six different teams in the Indian Premier League (CSK, Deccan Chargers, MI, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, RCB, and SRH).
In the 2019 season, he remained the mainstay opener for RCB alongside Virat Kohli.
Although Parthiv was also picked for the 2020 edition, he couldn't get a game eventually.
Overall, he scored 2,848 runs from 139 IPL matches.
