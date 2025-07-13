Washington Sundar floors England with four-fer in Lord's Test: Stats

Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar bowled well versus England on Day 4 of the 3rd Test at Lord's. England, who were 87/4 at one stage, rode on a fifty-plus stand between Joe Root and Ben Stokes. It was Sundar who broke the stand by getting Root. He then dismissed Jamie Smith moments later. After tea, he got two more scalps as England scored 192/10.

Bowling All four dismissals are bowled Sundar got the vital wicket of a settled Root, who sat down to sweep but left his leg-stump exposed. The ball sneaked past his swinging blade and hit the leg-stump. Root perished for 40. Smith then played a wrong line as Sundar rattled his stumps to leave England at 164/6. Stokes and Shoaib Bashir were Sundar's next two dismissals. Both batters were bowled.

Wickets 3rd four-wicket haul for Sundar in Tests Sundar bowled 12.1 overs and conceded just 22 runs for 4 wickets. He bowled 2 maiden overs. In 11 Test matches, Sundar has raced to 30 scalps at 26.16. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Sundar's third four-wicket haul in Tests. In 6 away Tests (12 innings), he owns 12 scalps at 35.75. This was his maiden four-fer in away matches.