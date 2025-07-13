Washington Sundar floors England with four-fer in Lord's Test: Stats
What's the story
Team India all-rounder Washington Sundar bowled well versus England on Day 4 of the 3rd Test at Lord's. England, who were 87/4 at one stage, rode on a fifty-plus stand between Joe Root and Ben Stokes. It was Sundar who broke the stand by getting Root. He then dismissed Jamie Smith moments later. After tea, he got two more scalps as England scored 192/10.
Bowling
All four dismissals are bowled
Sundar got the vital wicket of a settled Root, who sat down to sweep but left his leg-stump exposed. The ball sneaked past his swinging blade and hit the leg-stump. Root perished for 40. Smith then played a wrong line as Sundar rattled his stumps to leave England at 164/6. Stokes and Shoaib Bashir were Sundar's next two dismissals. Both batters were bowled.
Wickets
3rd four-wicket haul for Sundar in Tests
Sundar bowled 12.1 overs and conceded just 22 runs for 4 wickets. He bowled 2 maiden overs. In 11 Test matches, Sundar has raced to 30 scalps at 26.16. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Sundar's third four-wicket haul in Tests. In 6 away Tests (12 innings), he owns 12 scalps at 35.75. This was his maiden four-fer in away matches.
Information
England set India a 193-run target
With both teams scoring 387 runs each in their respective 1st innings, England were bowled out for 192 in their 2nd innings. They had resumed Day 4 on 2/0. Sundar was the game changer for India and his wickets have given the visitors an advantage.