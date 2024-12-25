Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Sharma is expected to open the innings in the upcoming Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, replacing Rahul who may be moved to No.3.

This change comes amidst Rohit's struggle for form and the series standing at 1-1.

Additionally, India's bowling strategy might include a three-seamer, two-spinner attack, with Washington Sundar potentially replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Rohit missed the first Test in Perth (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma set to open in Boxing Day Test: Report

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:37 am Dec 25, 202411:37 am

What's the story India's captain Rohit Sharma is likely to return as an opener for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne. The move comes after KL Rahul's successful run as a makeshift opener in the first Test in Perth, which Rohit missed. Despite Rahul's impressive performance, the team management has reportedly decided to bring back Rohit at the top of the batting order.

Batting reshuffle

Rahul's performance and potential batting order shift

Rahul has been India's star performer in this series, scoring 235 runs in three matches at an average of 47. However, according to reports, the team management is mulling dropping him down to No.3 for the upcoming Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This could lead to a reshuffle with Rohit opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Team dynamics

Rohit's form and Gill's position in the team

Rohit has had a tough time with his form in this series, having scored only 19 runs in three innings. The move to bring him back as opener comes at a crucial time with the series level at 1-1. It could also affect Shubman Gill's place in the team or batting order, considering his recent struggles for runs outside Asia.

Bowling plan

India's potential bowling strategy for 4th Test

Reports also suggest India could go for a three-seamer, two-spinner bowling attack in the next Test. Washington Sundar is tipped to replace Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was picked as the fourth seamer but hasn't been effective with the seam. This change would be similar to India's approach in their last match at the MCG where they played two spinners- Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.