Rohit Sharma set to open in Boxing Day Test: Report
India's captain Rohit Sharma is likely to return as an opener for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne. The move comes after KL Rahul's successful run as a makeshift opener in the first Test in Perth, which Rohit missed. Despite Rahul's impressive performance, the team management has reportedly decided to bring back Rohit at the top of the batting order.
Rahul's performance and potential batting order shift
Rahul has been India's star performer in this series, scoring 235 runs in three matches at an average of 47. However, according to reports, the team management is mulling dropping him down to No.3 for the upcoming Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This could lead to a reshuffle with Rohit opening the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Rohit's form and Gill's position in the team
Rohit has had a tough time with his form in this series, having scored only 19 runs in three innings. The move to bring him back as opener comes at a crucial time with the series level at 1-1. It could also affect Shubman Gill's place in the team or batting order, considering his recent struggles for runs outside Asia.
India's potential bowling strategy for 4th Test
Reports also suggest India could go for a three-seamer, two-spinner bowling attack in the next Test. Washington Sundar is tipped to replace Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was picked as the fourth seamer but hasn't been effective with the seam. This change would be similar to India's approach in their last match at the MCG where they played two spinners- Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin.