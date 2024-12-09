Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a heated altercation between Siraj and Head during the Adelaide Test, Australian captain Pat Cummins remained unfazed, focusing more on his team's conduct.

He praised his team's behavior and expressed confidence in vice-captain Travis Head's ability to handle such situations.

The incident was quickly diffused by the umpires, and the match ended with a friendly hug, leading to a 10-wicket victory for Australia, leveling the series 1-1.

The incident took place at Adelaide Oval (Image source: X/@ICC)

Pat Cummins unfazed by Siraj-Head altercation in Adelaide Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:04 pm Dec 09, 202412:04 pm

What's the story Australian cricket team captain, Pat Cummins, has brushed aside the importance of the on-field clash between Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj. The incident took place during the second Border-Gavaskar series Test at Adelaide Oval. After getting out to Siraj after a century on Day 2, Head was upset with the pacer's fiery celebration. However, Siraj denied these allegations, claiming he was provoked to reply to Head's verbal abuse.

Captains' stance

Skippers respond to on-field incident

The ugly spat between Siraj and Head was diffused with a friendly hug after the match ended on Day 3. Both the captains were asked to comment on the incident. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma backed Siraj's aggression saying such behavior is fine as long as it doesn't cross any boundaries. Meanwhile, Cummins paid more attention to his team's behavior than the incident itself.

Team conduct

Cummins praises team's behavior amid heated series

Cummins also praised his team's behavior during the high-stakes series. He said, "To be honest, they can do whatever they want. I'm more worried about our boys and like always, I thought our boys' behavior was excellent this week." He added that the umpires intervened promptly to defuse the situation on-field. The Australian captain's comments came after his team secured a decisive 10-wicket victory at Adelaide Oval, leveling the series 1-1.

Captain's confidence

Cummins backs Head's ability to handle situations

Cummins was confident about Head's handling of such situations, saying "Travis Head is vice-captain of the team. He's a big boy, he can talk for himself." This was after Siraj got into another minor spat with Marnus Labuschagne, throwing the ball at the batter who backed out at the last minute due to a disturbance behind the sight screen. The Border-Gavaskar series' third Test starts Saturday, December 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane.