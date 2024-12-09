Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite being under pressure from Indian batters, Boland held his own in the recent Test, ending with a home record of 33 wickets at an average of 13.54.

Meanwhile, Hazlewood, with 278 Test wickets to his name, is recovering from a side strain and may return for the third Test against India if fit.

His fitness will depend on his recovery from recent bowling sessions, while Boland's performance in the second Test, where he claimed key wickets, was noteworthy.

Josh Hazlewood missed the second Test (Image source: X/@ICC)

3rd BGT Test: Boland likely to make way for Hazlewood

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:58 am Dec 09, 2024

What's the story Scott Boland, who made a fairytale return to Test cricket recently, might warm the benches in the third Test against India. This is despite his stellar performance in Adelaide, where he took five wickets. Josh Hazlewood's recovery from a mild side strain is going well and he could be fit for the next match. "If someone needs to make [way], they'll be pretty unlucky," Pat Cummins said.

Notably, Boland had been on the sidelines for the entire last season as Australia﻿'s first-choice quicks stayed injury-free. His last appearance was in Ashes 2023, where he had a tough time against England. But his display against India in Adelaide was a far cry from that. Meanwhile, Hazlewood is progressing well in his recovery from a mild side strain that ruled him out of the Adelaide Test.

Despite being targeted by Indian batters Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant, Boland kept his calm. By the end of the Test, his home record read 33 wickets at an average of 13.54. Hazlewood, on the other hand, has 278 Test wickets to his name and is likely to return if fit for the third Test against India.

Hazlewood had described his injury as not "a typical side strain," but an ongoing issue that has left him frustrated. He had a full bowl in the middle of Adelaide Oval on Monday, sending down two spells. His fitness for the third Test will depend on how well he recovers from these sessions. Despite this uncertainty, Boland's impact in the second Test was undeniable as he claimed key wickets including those of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.