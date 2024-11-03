Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a controversial dismissal at 64 runs, Rishabh Pant emerged as a beacon of hope for India in a recent Test series, scoring a half-century in just 48 balls.

Pant scored twin fifties in the 3rd encounter versus New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Embrace the lows, says Rishabh Pant after Test series defeat

By Rajdeep Saha 08:00 pm Nov 03, 202408:00 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team's star Rishabh Pant has vowed to return stronger after a disappointing home Test series loss against New Zealand. Despite being the lone shining star for India in their fourth innings chase of 147 runs on Day 3 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Pant's efforts went in vain. The team lost by 25 runs in the series finale. India suffered a 0-3 defeat to suffer a whitewash. Here's more.

Information

Here's what Pant stated

Pant took to social media site, Instagram, that "Life is a series of seasons. When your are down, remember that growth happens in cycles. Embrace the lows, knowing they are preparing you for the highs."

Match details

Pant's controversial dismissal and resilient performance

Pant's dismissal in the match was a controversial one. He was given out for 64 runs off 57 balls, a decision that sparked debate as it was close. Despite the setback, Pant had earlier risen as India's beacon of hope when they were reeling at 29/5 in just eight overs of their chase. He scored a half-century from just 48 balls in the first session of Day 3 itself, showing grit on a tough pitch.

Dismissal controversy

Pant's dismissal sparks debate, ends with top run-scorer title

The controversy over Pant's dismissal stemmed when he was caught out by Tom Blundell off a delivery from Ajaz Patel. The on-field umpire had initially ruled that Pant had not made contact with the ball, however, a review showed a spike as the ball passed his bat. Despite arguments that the bat may have brushed against his pads, the third umpire upheld the fielding team's appeal and Pant was given out.

Accolades

Pant's performance garners praise despite series loss

Despite the series loss, Pant's performance didn't go unnoticed. He ended as the top run-scorer of the three-match series with 261 runs at an average of 43.50 and a strike rate of 89.38. His contributions included three half-centuries, with his highest score being 99. Fans and former cricketers alike lauded Pant for his consistent performance under pressure.