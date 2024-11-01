Summarize Simplifying... In short In the third Test, Washington Sundar continued his streak of dismissing New Zealand's top scorer, Rachin Ravindra, for the third time.

Despite New Zealand winning the toss and opting to bat first, India's bowling, led by Sundar, kept them at bay with a score of 9 in 27 overs at lunch.

India, aiming to avoid a home series defeat, replaced Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammed Siraj due to Bumrah's viral flu.

Washington Sundar has dismissed Rachin Ravindra thrice (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Washington Sundar dismisses Rachin Ravindra for 3rd successive time

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:56 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar once again troubled New Zealand's top batter Rachin Ravindra in the first innings of the ongoing third Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. This is the third time in a row that Sundar has dismissed Ravindra in this series. The latest battle saw Sundar bowl a sharp turner that went past Ravindra's outer edge and hit the stumps, sending him back with just five runs off 12 balls.

Sundar's consistent performance against Ravindra

Sundar's knack of getting Ravindra out is impressive, considering he had dismissed him twice in the second Test in Pune. Despite being New Zealand's leading run-scorer in this tour with 252 runs from five innings at an average of 63, including a century and a half-century, Ravindra has struggled to tackle Sundar's bowling. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ravindra has managed just 12 runs across 28 balls against Sundar.

Team changes and early setbacks for New Zealand

In the third Test, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. India made one change in their lineup, replacing Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammed Siraj as Bumrah was suffering from viral flu. The match started on a disappointing note for the visitors as Akash Deep dismissed Devon Conway for a mere four runs from 11 balls. Sundar later ended a promising partnership between Tom Latham and Will Young by dismissing Latham for 28 runs.

Sundar's impressive wicket haul and match progress

Sundar, who had an impressive haul of 11 wickets in the previous match, continued his form by claiming two out of the first three New Zealand wickets. The visitors went into lunch with a score of 92/3 in 27 overs, with Young and Daryl Mitchell at the crease. Meanwhile, Team India is aiming to avoid a clean sweep defeat in this home Test series, which would be their first since 2000.