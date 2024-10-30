Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2025 IPL, each franchise gets a ₹120 crore budget to build their team, with specific costs for retaining players.

They can also use a Right To Match (RTM) card at the auction to complete their roster.

A reintroduced rule allows Indian players out of international cricket for five years to enter the auction as uncapped players, and players can refuse retention to enter the auction pool.

Franchises can retain a maximum of six players

IPL 2025: Player retention rules, price categories, RTM, and more

What's the story All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are set to announce their player retention lists ahead of the all-important mega auction. The deadline for submitting these lists is October 31, at 5pm IST. Notably, every side can retain a maximum of six players, including an uncapped player. The IPL Governing Council had earlier set certain price categories for the same, making it a tough job for most franchises. Here are further details.

Financial allocation

Franchises given ₹120 crore to build teams

It is worth noting that each franchise has been allocated a budget of ₹120 crore to build their team. The first retained player will cost the franchise ₹18 crore from this budget, followed by ₹14 and ₹11 crore for the second and third retentions respectively. For the fourth and fifth retained players, ₹18 crore and ₹14 crore will be deducted again, amounting to a total of ₹75 crore for five players.

Retention specifics

Rules for retaining uncapped players and salary adjustments

In case of retaining an uncapped player, a franchise will have to cut ₹4 crore from its budget. A maximum of two uncapped players can be retained. The franchises can also tweak the salaries internally if they retain less than six players. If the first-choice player is given ₹23 crore instead of ₹18 crore, the fifth player can be paid ₹9 crore instead of ₹14 crore, keeping the total sum at ₹75 crore.

Information

How can franchises utilize RTM?

Franchises can utilize their Right To Match (RTM) card at the auction. If a side doesn't retain any player, it can still complete their roster of six players via RTM at the auction.

Uncapped players

More on uncapped player rule

The IPL has brought back a rule it scrapped in 2021, allowing Indian players who have been out of international cricket for at least five years to enter the auction as uncapped players. This change gives teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a chance to keep their former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (as an uncapped player), who last played an international match at the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Player rights

Right to refuse retention

Players are also given an option to refuse the retention offer by a franchise so that they can enter the auction pool. Moreover, player trades are not allowed between the retention deadline and start of 2025 season. Notably, the IPL 2025 mega auction is scheduled to take place in the last week of November.