IPL 2025: Player retention rules, price categories, RTM, and more
All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are set to announce their player retention lists ahead of the all-important mega auction. The deadline for submitting these lists is October 31, at 5pm IST. Notably, every side can retain a maximum of six players, including an uncapped player. The IPL Governing Council had earlier set certain price categories for the same, making it a tough job for most franchises. Here are further details.
Franchises given ₹120 crore to build teams
It is worth noting that each franchise has been allocated a budget of ₹120 crore to build their team. The first retained player will cost the franchise ₹18 crore from this budget, followed by ₹14 and ₹11 crore for the second and third retentions respectively. For the fourth and fifth retained players, ₹18 crore and ₹14 crore will be deducted again, amounting to a total of ₹75 crore for five players.
Rules for retaining uncapped players and salary adjustments
In case of retaining an uncapped player, a franchise will have to cut ₹4 crore from its budget. A maximum of two uncapped players can be retained. The franchises can also tweak the salaries internally if they retain less than six players. If the first-choice player is given ₹23 crore instead of ₹18 crore, the fifth player can be paid ₹9 crore instead of ₹14 crore, keeping the total sum at ₹75 crore.
How can franchises utilize RTM?
Franchises can utilize their Right To Match (RTM) card at the auction. If a side doesn't retain any player, it can still complete their roster of six players via RTM at the auction.
More on uncapped player rule
The IPL has brought back a rule it scrapped in 2021, allowing Indian players who have been out of international cricket for at least five years to enter the auction as uncapped players. This change gives teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a chance to keep their former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (as an uncapped player), who last played an international match at the 2019 ODI World Cup.
Right to refuse retention
Players are also given an option to refuse the retention offer by a franchise so that they can enter the auction pool. Moreover, player trades are not allowed between the retention deadline and start of 2025 season. Notably, the IPL 2025 mega auction is scheduled to take place in the last week of November.