Bangladesh's cricketer Jaker Ali will miss the 2nd Test against South Africa due to ongoing concussion symptoms.

As a replacement, wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul Islam Ankon, who recently scored 118 against Sylhet Division, has been called up for his first national team inclusion.

The squad also sees fast bowler Khaled Ahmed stepping in for Taskin Ahmed as Bangladesh prepares for the upcoming match. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jaker Ali suffered concussion during a training session

Bangladesh's Jaker Ali to miss 2nd Test against South Africa

By Parth Dhall 07:04 pm Oct 28, 202407:04 pm

What's the story Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali will miss the 2nd Test against South Africa after suffering a concussion. The injury took place during a training session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram ahead of the fixture. Bangladesh's physio, Bayjedul Islam Khan, confirmed the news saying "Jaker Ali suffered a concussion while batting in practice yesterday [Sunday]." SA lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the Dhaka Test.

Recovery concerns

Ali's concussion history may delay recovery

Khan further explained that Ali has had a history of concussions and is still showing symptoms. "He has a history of concussions and is still showing symptoms. Given his previous concussion record, recovery may take some time," Khan said. On the basis of these clinical findings, the decision was made to pull him out for the 2nd Test against South Africa.

Squad update

Mahidul Islam Ankon replaces Ali in Bangladesh squad

In light of Ali's injury, wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul Islam Ankon has earned a called up as his replacement. This is Ankon's first inclusion in the national team. He played most of his First-Class matches for Dhaka Division, having scoring all three centuries for the NCL team. Ankon also represented Bangladesh A against Pakistan A in August this year.

Performance highlight

Ankon's recent performance and squad changes

Ankon joins the squad on a high, having recently scored 118 against Sylhet Division. Earlier, the selectors also brought in fast bowler Khaled Ahmed to replace Taskin Ahmed. The changes come as Bangladesh gear up for their 2nd Test against South Africa without Ali, who scored a half-century on his debut earlier this month, during Bangladesh's second innings.