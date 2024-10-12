Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite morning showers predicted in Hyderabad, clearer weather is expected during the 3rd T20I match between India and Bangladesh.

India, already leading the series with a 15-1 record, may bring in Harshit Rana for Mayank Yadav, with a homecoming game for Hyderabad natives Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tilak Varma.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad is the venue for the third T20I (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India vs Bangladesh: Weather forecast for 3rd T20I in Hyderabad

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:59 pm Oct 12, 2024

What's the story The Indian cricket team is gearing up to take on Bangladesh in the third and final T20I of the series. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad today. However, weather could play a spoilsport as thundershowers have been forecasted for Saturday morning. The stadium was already covered on Friday evening due to rain.

Rain prediction

Weather forecast predicts heavy showers in Hyderabad

AccuWeather has predicted rain to hit Hyderabad on Saturday morning, with at least two hours of heavy showers expected. The forecast for 10:00 am reads 'thunderstorms with a 40% chance of rain.' However, by 11:00 am conditions are expected to improve slightly to 'cloudy with a 37% chance of rain.' Despite these predictions, it remains uncertain how the early morning rain will affect the stadium's outfield.

Match forecast

Clearer conditions are expected during match hours

The weather forecast for match hours is more optimistic, predicting clearer conditions in the evening. The forecast predicts 'mostly clear with just a 7% chance of rain' during the time of the match. This means that despite morning showers, the game may go ahead as scheduled if these predictions hold true.

Team strategy

Team India's strategy and player changes for the final T20I

For the final T20I, India might bring in Harshit Rana in place of Mayank Yadav. The match will also be a homecoming for Nitish Kumar Reddy and Tilak Varma, both of whom are from Hyderabad. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate emphasized the team's aggressive approach in the series so far, crediting their success to experiences gained from playing in the IPL.

T20I record

India's dominating record vs Bangladesh in T20Is

India have already won the T20Is series and would be looking to whitewash the Tigers in today's match. The two teams have locked horns previously in 16 T20Is while India have dominated their opponents and boast a 15-1 record against Bangladesh. Suryakumar Yadav-led India would look to continue their winning spree against Bangladesh and take the tally to 16-1 during today's outing. Notably, the last time India lost against Bangladesh in T20Is was in Delhi back in 2019.