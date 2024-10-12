Summarize Simplifying... In short Joe Root, the English cricketer, has made a name for himself with his impressive away double-hundreds in Test matches.

His highest score of 262 against Pakistan led England to a record-breaking victory.

Root's double-tons against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and India further solidified his reputation, contributing to England's wins and draws in these matches.

His performances are a testament to his skill and consistency in the sport.

English batter Joe Root has smashed four-away Test double-tons (Image credit: X/@ICC)

Revisiting Joe Root's away double-hundreds in Tests

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:28 pm Oct 12, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Joe Root's brilliant 262 and Harry Brook's triple-century (317) powered England to an innings triumph in the Multan Test against Pakistan. With this knock, Root eclipsed several records, including surpassing Alastair Cook's record of five double Test tons, setting a new mark with six. Root now has Test double-hundreds in five different nations. Here's a look at his four away Test double-tons.

#1

262 off 375 - vs Pakistan, Multan 2024

As mentioned, Root smashed a brilliant 262 off 375 balls (his highest Test score until now) during the first innings of the Multan Test against Pakistan. Root smashed 17 fours as England recorded the highest Test score of the 21st century (823/7d) Meanwhile, England won the match by an innings and 47 runs after folding the hosts for 220 (second innings).

#2

228 off 321 - vs Sri Lanka, Galle 2021

Root's second away Test double-ton came against Sri Lanka in the 2021 Galle Test. The batter managed 228 off 321 balls during the visitor's first innings. In reply to Sri Lanka's 135 in their first innings, England managed 421, while folding Sri Lanka for 359 in their second innings. England won by seven wickets, after successfully chasing a target of 74 runs.

#3

226 off 441 - vs New Zealand, Hamilton 2019

The English batter smashed his first-ever away double-ton against the Black Caps in the 2019 Hamilton Test. While responding to New Zealand's first innings score of 375, the visitors were folded for 476, on the back of Root's 226 off 441 balls. However, the match was drawn after New Zealand managed to score 241 in their second innings with the loss of two wickets.

#4

218 off 377 - vs India, Chennai 2021

Root's only double-ton against India came during the first innings of the 2021 Chennai Test. England posted a mammoth 578, riding on the back of Root's 218 off 377, where he hit 19 fours and two sixes. India were folded for 337 (first innings), while they bowled out England for 178. However, England won by 227 as India perished scoring just 192 runs.