Summarize Simplifying... In short In the first T20I, India dominated Bangladesh, with Arshdeep and Varun leading the charge.

Arshdeep, playing his 55th T20I, took his tally to 86 wickets, including the final dismissal of Mustafizur Rahman.

Meanwhile, Varun surpassed 100 T20 wickets, achieving this milestone in his 88th match, and marking his first three-wicket haul for India.

India hammered sorry Bangladesh in the 1st T20I (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India hammer sorry Bangladesh in 1st T20I: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:24 pm Oct 06, 202410:24 pm

What's the story India hammered sorry Bangladesh in the 1st T20I held at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on Sunday. Three-fers from Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy helped India bowl the Tigers out for 127. Debutant Mayank Yadav was impressive as well. In response, India got the job done with the batters contributing nicely. Hardik Pandya was sensational and shared a pivotal stand alongside Nitish Reddy.

Three-fers

Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy claim three-fers

Arshdeep handed India a dream start by removing Bangladesh openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon. Bangladesh were reduced to 14/2 in 2.1 overs. In the 7th over of the innings, Varun dismissed Towhid Hridoy before getting Jaker Ali in the 10th over. In the 14th over, the premier IPL spinner, sent Rishad Hossain back. Arshdeep then picked the final scalp of Mustafizur Rahman.

Numbers

Arshdeep races to 86 wickets in T20Is

Playing his 55th T20I, Arshdeep now owns 86 wickets at an average of 18.26. As per ESPNcricinfo, in four games versus Bangladesh, he now owns 8 scalps at 11.50. In 14 home games, Arshdeep has raced to 23 scalps at 20.43. Arshdeep has been sensational this year with 27 scalps in 13 matches at 12.48.

Information

Varun surpasses 100 T20 wickets

Varun's three scalps saw him get past 100 wickets in T20 cricket. He has attained the milestone in his 88th match. In 7 matches for India, he owns five scalps at 32.60. This was his maiden three-fer for India.

BAN batters

Mehidy Hasan top scores for Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was Bangladesh's top scorer. He managed an unbeaten 35 from 32 balls. Mehidy hit three fours. Najmul Hossain Shanto chipped in with 27 runs. He faced 25 balls. Bangladesh batters failed to get the desired boundaries, hitting just four sixes and nine fours in total.

Mayank

Mayank Yadav makes remarkable T20I debut

22-year-old fast bowler, Mayank Yadav, delivered a maiden over in his opening spell. This achievement places him among a select group of Indian bowlers who have accomplished this feat on their international debut. Yadav finished with a wicket as well and clocked figures worth 1/21 from his four overs. He dismissed Bangladesh veteran Mahmudullah in just his eighth delivery. Yadav consistently troubled the Tigers.

Information

Pandya shines for Team India

Pandya scored an unbeaten 39 from 16 balls, striking at 243.75. He slammed five fours and two sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 103 matches (86 innings), Pandya owns 1,562 runs at 27.40. Versus Bangladesh, he has 140 runs at 46.66.

Duo

Samson and SKY score whirlwind 29-run knocks

Sanju Samson scored a fluent 29 runs from 19 balls atop. He smashed six fours. In 31 games (27 innings) he has raced to 473 runs at 19.70. Meanwhile, skipper Suryakumar Yadav shone with a rapid knock of 29 from 14 balls (SR: 207.14). SKY has raced to 2,461 runs at 42.43. Versus the Tigers, he has amassed 65 runs from three outings.