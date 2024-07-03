In brief Simplifying... In brief Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has made a name for himself in T20I cricket, becoming the third Indian to play in 100 T20Is and achieving the best bowling figures by an Indian captain.

Hardik Pandya has the best bowling returns for India in T20 World Cup finals (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Unique records of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 07:46 pm Jul 03, 202407:46 pm

What's the story India's Hardik Pandya, on June 3, became the number one all-rounder in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for players. Hardik rose two places to go level with Sri Lankan star Wanindu Hasaranga as the top-ranked men's T20I all-rounder. He took a match-winning three-fer as India defeated South Africa to claim the 2024 T20 World Cup title. Have a look at his unique T20I records.

Best bowling returns for India in T20 WC finals

Hardik took 3/20 against SA, now the fourth-best bowling figures in T20 World Cup finals. These are the best bowling returns by an Indian in this regard. Hardik made his first strike in the 17th over, dismissing Heinrich Klaasen (52). This was a turning point for India. Defending 15 runs off the final over, he conceded six while dismissing David Miller and Kagiso Rabada.

Third Indian with 100+ T20I appearances

In the final, Hardik became the third Indian to feature in 100 T20Is. He joined the likes of Rohit Sharma (159) and Virat Kohli (125). The all-rounder, who made his debut in 2016, has been one of the most consistent performers for India.

Best T20I figures by an Indian captain

Hardik has the best bowling figures by an Indian captain in T20I cricket. He bagged mouth-dropping figures worth 4/16 in the third and final T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2023. Hardik first scored a 17-ball 30 as India compiled 234/4 in 20 overs. His four strikes then helped India bundle out the Kiwis for a mere 66.

Joint-most T20I wickets for India in winning cause

Hardik has the joint-most T20I wickets in winning cause for India with Jasprit Bumrah. The former has 72 wickets from 69 games at an incredible average of 19.81 in this regard. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls.

First Indian to reach this summit

Hardik has become the first Indian to be ranked first in the ICC T20I Rankings for all-rounders. He racked up 144 runs at a strike-rate of over 150 in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He also took 11 wickets.