India's opening partnership in the T20 World Cup 2024 has been struggling, with Kohli and Rohit, despite being successful batters, only managing to accumulate 133 runs at an average of 16.62.

Kohli's performance has been particularly disappointing, with scores of 1, 4, 0, 24, 37, 0, and 9.

On the other hand, Rohit ended his campaign with a more respectable 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.71, only surpassed by Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Rohit Sharma fell early in the final (Source: X/@BCCI)

Decoding India's opening partnership woes in T20 World Cup 2024

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:46 pm Jun 29, 202408:46 pm

What's the story Team India was off to a poor start in the high-voltage 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final against South Africa. Rohit Sharma was dismissed for nine in the second over with just 23 runs on the board. Notably, India couldn't even record a single 40-run opening stand in this tourney. Here we decode India's opening partnership woes in this competition.

India were off to a fine start at the Kensington Oval in Barbados as Virat Kohli hammered three boundaries in the opening over. Rohit also smashed Keshav Maharaj for successive fours in the second over but fell in the final ball. The in-form opener mistimed a sweep shot as the ball went straight to Heinrich Klaasen at backward square leg.

Though Kohli and Rohit are two of the most successful batters of this format, the former has endured a tough time in this tourney. Owing to the same, India's opening stands read 22, 12, 1, 11, 39, 6, 19, and 23. They overall accumulated just 133 runs at a terrible average of 16.62. Notably, Rohit made 9 off 5 balls in the final.

Decoding Kohli and Rohit's run

Though Kohli has started well in the final, his preceding scores in the competition read 1, 4,0, 24, 37, 0, and 9. Meanwhile, Rohit finished his campaign with 257 runs at 36.71 (SR: 156.71). He slammed fifties in his last two outings. Only Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (281) is ahead of him in terms of runs.