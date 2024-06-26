T20 World Cup: Multiple bowlers with four-fers in an innings
Afghanistan reached their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup semi-final after beating Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The Afghans successfully defended 115 after bowling out Bangladesh for 105. Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq shared eight wickets, while Litton Das smashed a rescuing 54*. Notably, Rashid and Naveen formed the fourth bowling pair with four-wicket hauls in a T20 World Cup innings.
Umar Gul-Shahid Afridi vs Scotland, Durban, 2007
Pakistan claimed a one-sided win over Scotland in their first-ever match of the inaugural T20 World Cup (2007). They racked up 171/9, riding on a concerted batting effort from the batters. The Scots were later bowled out for 120, with Fraser Watts smashing 46. Pacer Umar Gul (4/25) and leg-spinner Shahid Afridi (4/19) starred for Pakistan with match-winning spells.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman-Rashid Khan vs Scotland, Sharjah, 2021
Afghanistan thrashed Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter in Sharjah. They compiled 190/4 before bowling out the Scots for a mere 90. Hazratullah Zazai (44), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46), and Najibullah Zadran (59) smashed 40+ runs for the Afghans. Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5/20) and Rashid Khan (4/9) later drove Afghanistan to a one-sided win.
Fazalhaq Farooqi-Rashid Khan vs NZ, Providence, 2024
In a major upset, Afghanistan thrashed New Zealand by 84 runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup. It was a thumping win for the Afghan team as the Kiwis were folded for 75 while chasing 160 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi returned stunning figures worth 4/17 in 3.2 overs, while Rashid (4/17) spun his web in the middle overs.
Rashid-Naveen vs Bangladesh, Kingstown, 2024
As mentioned, Rashid and Naveen formed the fourth bowling pair with four-wicket hauls in a T20 World Cup innings. Naveen (4/26) and Rashid (4/23) were brilliant with the ball as Afghanistan pulled of a stunning defense against Bangladesh.