In the T20 World Cup, Pakistan and Afghanistan have both showcased impressive bowling performances.

Pakistan's Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi led their team to a decisive victory over Scotland in 2007.

Similarly, Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, and Fazalhaq Farooqi have been instrumental in their team's wins against Scotland, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in 2021 and 2024.

These matches highlight the importance of strong bowling partnerships in T20 cricket.

Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq took four-fers against Bangladesh (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

T20 World Cup: Multiple bowlers with four-fers in an innings

By Parth Dhall 09:51 pm Jun 26, 202409:51 pm

What's the story Afghanistan reached their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup semi-final after beating Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The Afghans successfully defended 115 after bowling out Bangladesh for 105. Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq shared eight wickets, while Litton Das smashed a rescuing 54*. Notably, Rashid and Naveen formed the fourth bowling pair with four-wicket hauls in a T20 World Cup innings.

#1

Umar Gul-Shahid Afridi vs Scotland, Durban, 2007

Pakistan claimed a one-sided win over Scotland in their first-ever match of the inaugural T20 World Cup (2007). They racked up 171/9, riding on a concerted batting effort from the batters. The Scots were later bowled out for 120, with Fraser Watts smashing 46. Pacer Umar Gul (4/25) and leg-spinner Shahid Afridi (4/19) starred for Pakistan with match-winning spells.

#2

Mujeeb Ur Rahman-Rashid Khan vs Scotland, Sharjah, 2021

Afghanistan thrashed Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter in Sharjah. They compiled 190/4 before bowling out the Scots for a mere 90. Hazratullah Zazai (44), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (46), and Najibullah Zadran (59) smashed 40+ runs for the Afghans. Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5/20) and Rashid Khan (4/9) later drove Afghanistan to a one-sided win.

#3

Fazalhaq Farooqi-Rashid Khan vs NZ, Providence, 2024

In a major upset, Afghanistan thrashed New Zealand by 84 runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup. It was a thumping win for the Afghan team as the Kiwis were folded for 75 while chasing 160 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi returned stunning figures worth 4/17 in 3.2 overs, while Rashid (4/17) spun his web in the middle overs.

Information

Rashid-Naveen vs Bangladesh, Kingstown, 2024

As mentioned, Rashid and Naveen formed the fourth bowling pair with four-wicket hauls in a T20 World Cup innings. Naveen (4/26) and Rashid (4/23) were brilliant with the ball as Afghanistan pulled of a stunning defense against Bangladesh.