Shahid Afridi gets involved in another controversy

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi has a knack for getting involved in controversies. The star all-rounder has yet again made headlines for his recent comments on Taliban. He empathized with the group, which has gained control over Afghanistan, stating they have "come with a very positive mind". Afridi was seen talking about them in a recent video, shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat.

Statement

Here is what Afridi said

Speaking to media in Pakistan on Monday, Afridi said, "Taliban has come with a very positive mind. They are allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot." "Taliban is giving jobs to ladies, supporting cricket and the cricket series against Pakistan as well. Taliban is very positive towards cricket," the former Pakistani skipper added.

Afghanistan

What is happening in Afghanistan?

The Taliban, a group of insurgents, infamous for violence and infringing human rights, regained control of Afghanistan earlier this month. They had seized many key cities before reaching Kabul. Former President Ashraf Ghani also fled the country on August 15. The return of Taliban coincided with a decision by the United States to withdraw their troops after 20 years of war.

Twitter Post

Here is the full video

❝Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot❞ Shahid Afridi. He should be Taliban's next PM. pic.twitter.com/OTV8zDw1yu — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 30, 2021

Freedom

Thousands have fled Afghanistan

Afridi, in the video, hinted that the Taliban group has given certain freedom to people to resume their activities. On the contrary, several Afghans, especially women, have fled the country, fearing the severity of the situation. The US soldiers have also left Afghanistan, finishing a complicated withdrawal and bringing an end to America's longest-running war. Notably, over 1,23,000 people flew out of Kabul.

Afridi

Afridi criticized PM Modi last year

Afridi was also in the news last year for all the wrong reasons. A video emerged on social media which showed Afridi criticizing Indian PM Narendra Modi while addressing a huge crowd in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The former Pakistani cricketer was seen denouncing Modi in the video. Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh and former opener Gautam Gambhir had slammed Afridi for the same.

Information

Afridi featured in the Kashmir Premier League

Afridi recently featured in the Kashmir Premier League. He helped Rawalakot Hawks win the title after they beat Muzzaffarabad Tigers by eight runs in the final. The star all-rounder represented Pakistan for nearly two decades.