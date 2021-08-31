US Open 2021: Daniil Medvedev defeats Gasquet in straight sets

Russia's Daniil Medvedev has defeated Richard Gasquet in the first round of 2021 US Open. He earned a straight-set victory, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Medvedev, who has won a total of three titles this season, is vying to clinch his maiden Grand Slam title. He finished as the runner-up of US Open in 2019. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

The first set turned out to be tight as Medvedev and Gasquet leveled the score at 4-4. However, the former prevailed eventually. Gasquet fought in the second set too before losing consecutive games at the end. Medvedev completely dominated Gasquet in the third set. Although Gasquet took the opening game, the Russian won six back-to-back games to wrap up the set.

Information

A look at the stats in the match

Medvedev registered a total of 15 aces in the match. He won over 100 points (102) and 37 winners. Medvedev claimed 46% of the receiving points (48/104). On the other hand, Gasquet won 75% of the net points. He recorded six double faults.

Season

Medvedev has claimed 41 wins in the season

Medvedev has a win-loss record of 41-10 in the ongoing season. Before the Cincinnati Open (lost semis), he won his first ATP Masters 1000 title of the year in Toronto. This was the fourth Masters 1000 title of his career. Prior to that, Medvedev defeated Sam Querrey to win in Mallorca. The former also won in Marseille after beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the final.