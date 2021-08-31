US Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Murray in five-set battle

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 10:17 am

US Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas knocks out Andy Murray

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame former world number one Andy Murray in the opening round of the 2021 US Open. The Greek won 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in four hours and 48 minutes to reach the second round in New York. Tsitsipas, who is eyeing his maiden Grand Slam title, has now amassed a tour-leading 49 victories this year. Here is more.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Murray dominated Tsitsipas with his phenomenal ground-strokes in the first set. The latter trailed in the second set as well, which went into the tie-break. However, Tsitsipas saved two set points to stage a comeback. Murray continued to dictate play in the third set, winning 6-3. Tsitsipas then sealed two back-to-back sets to claim a hard-fought victory eventually.

Run

The incredible run of Tsitsipas in 2021

Tsitsipas is enjoying his incredible run in the ongoing season. He reached the semi-finals in Toronto and Cincinnati this month. He won two titles en route to the Toronto semi-finals (Lyon Open and Monte-Carlo). Tsitsipas had also reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros after defeating Alexander Zverev. He had become the first Greek player to qualify for a major final.

Information

Tsitsipas to face Adrian Mannarino in second round

Tsitsipas has the most tour-level wins in the 2021 season (49). He will next lock horns with Adrian Mannarino in the second round. The Frenchman defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 in his opening-round clash.

Elation

Made lots of sacrifices to stage a comeback: Tsitsipas

"I had to make lots of sacrifices to come back. I think the atmosphere was great, with a lot of positive tennis. The New York crowd is known to be one of the best crowds in the world. The fact we are able to compete out here with an electric crowd today is something we have been waiting for," Tsitsipas said after the match.

Murray

A rare defeat for Murray!

Murray was competing in his seventh tour-level event of the season. He registered first-round victories in Cincinnati and Winston-Salem this month. This was the first time in 15 appearances that Murray lost the opening round at the US Open. He had captured his first Grand Slam trophy at the US Open in 2012.