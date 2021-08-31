Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ODI series: Statistical preview

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ODI series: Here is the statistical preview

After hosting Team India, Sri Lanka are set to face South Africa in another white-ball leg at home. The series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is will commence from September 2. All six games will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The leg will conclude with the third T20I on September 14. Here is the statistical preview of the ODI series.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

As far as the overall head-to-head record is concerned, South Africa have the edge over Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. In 77 ODIs between the two sides, SA have managed to win 44. While the Lankans have won 31 matches, one has resulted in a tie (NR: 1). Notably, Sri Lanka haven't won a bilateral ODI series against South Africa since August 2013.

Do you know?

SA have won the last four bilateral series

South Africa have won the last four bilateral ODI series against Sri Lanka (2-1, 5-0, 3-2, and 5-0). The Lankans won their last bilateral series against the Proteas in 2013 when they beat SA 4-1 at home.

Players

The void of star players

South Africa and Sri Lanka last met in the 2019 World Cup. The Proteas handed them a nine-wicket defeat as they chased 204 with ease. South Africa have lost quite a few marquee names ever since. They don't have the services of Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir, and JP Duminy, now. Even Sri Lanka are without Lasith Malinga in their squad.

Run

Both SA and SL have faced downfall

Both South Africa and Sri Lanka have faced a downfall in recent times. Since the completion of World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka have won just two ODI series. They have lost their last four ODI series. Even South Africa have won just one series since July 2019. They drew two and lost one (to Pakistan) during the period.