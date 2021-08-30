Tokyo Paralympics: Sumit Antil wins second gold medal for India

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil has clinched a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. He broke the world record in the men's Javelin F64 category with a throw of 68.55m. Meanwhile, Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth with a best throw of 62.20m. Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win gold at the Paralympics. Here are further details.

Final

A record throw of 68.55m

Sumit gained a massive lead with a throw of 66.95m in his very first attempt in the final. He recorded an even better throw in his second attempt, clocking 68.08m. His third attempt was the shortest (65.27m). Interestingly, Sumit bettered his record in his fifth attempt (68.55 m). Australia's Michal Burian won the silver medal while Dulan Kodithuwakku (Sri Lanka) came third.

Information

Sumit lost his left leg in an accident in 2005

Sumit had lost his left leg below the knee after he was involved in an accident in 2005. He used to compete in able-bodied wrestling until 2015 before he took a three-year break. He took up para-athletics in 2018.