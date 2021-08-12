National Sports Awards function delayed to include paralympians

The National Sports Awards function, which is held on August 29 every year, has been pushed back since the government wants the selection panel to consider the performances of para-athletes competing in the Tokyo Paralympics. The Paralympics will be held from August 24 and conclude on September 5. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the selection panel for picking the award winners has been formed.

Performers

Thakur said that they would prefer to wait for some more time before going ahead with the selection process. "National Sports Award committee has been formed for this year but Paralympics are yet to be held so we want to add winners from Paralympic also. I hope and wish they will perform really well," Thakur said during the National Youth Awards function.

Awards

The awards - the Khel Ratna Award, the Arjuna Award, the Dronacharya Award, and the Dhyan Chand Award - are given away each year by the country's President on August 29, the National Sports Day which is also the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. "Like last time, this year's award ceremony could also be held virtually," a ministry source told PTI.

Tokyo Games

The process of nominations for the national honors ended on July 5 after two extensions. The applicants were allowed to self-nominate online in view of the pandemic but national federations have also sent their preferences. The Indian contingent produced its best-ever performance at the recently concluded Tokyo Games where country's athletes won seven medals, including a gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Information

India is sending its biggest-ever contingent of 54 para-athletes to Tokyo. At the last Paralympics, the Indian athletes returned with a haul of four medals, including two gold, a silver, and a bronze.

Prize money

The prize money for sports awards was increased substantially last year. The Khel Ratna Award now comes with a reward of Rs. 25 lakh. The cash reward for Arjuna Award has been enhanced to Rs. 15 lakh, the Dronacharya Awardees, who were earlier given Rs. 5 lakh, are now being given Rs. 15 lakh. Dhyan Chand Awardees are now being given Rs. 10 lakh.