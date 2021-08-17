'You are all winners': PM Modi tells Tokyo-bound para athletes

The Paralympics will be held between August 24 to September 5

"You are all winners and role models," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told India's top para-athletes, who are set to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics. Modi virtually interacted with 10 athletes, including 2016 Rio edition gold winners Devendra Jhajharia and Mariyappan Thangavelu, and urged them to compete without pressure. The Paralympics will be held between August 24 to September 5.

Quote

You have reached this stage against all odds: Modi

"In spite of all difficulties in your lives, you did not lose heart and kept on fighting. By your hard work and strong will, you have reached this stage against all odds. You are going to represent India in the biggest sporting stage," Modi said.

Contingent

India is sending largest ever team to Paralympics

"You all are winners and role models. You should not play with pressure. I hope you all will give your best and medals will follow. You will make the country proud," Modi said. India is sending a 54-member team -- the largest ever -- to the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics with hopes that the country will produce its best-ever performance.

Details

India will compete in nine sports

The team has some of the brightest medal prospects like Jhajharia, seeking his third Paralympics gold (after 2004 and 2016) in F-46 javelin throw, Mariyappan (T-63 high jump), and world champion Sandeep Choudhary (F-64 javelin throw). India will compete in nine sports. Notably, Mariyappan will be the flag bearer of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony.

Anurag Thakur

India has won 12 medals so far in Paralympics

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wished the athletes good luck, noting that para-athletes have performed impressively in international events in the last few years. "We have won 12 medals so far in the Paralympics. Our athletes have done very well in international events in the last few years. I hope they will give their best and win laurels for the country," Thakur added.