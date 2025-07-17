Lamine Yamal to join Barcelona legends with number 10 jersey

FC Barcelona have announced that their young star Lamine Yamal will wear the iconic No. 10 jersey next season. The number was previously worn by club legends Diego Maradona , Ronaldinho, and Lionel Messi . "Messi paved the way with the number 10, I will make mine," said Yamal after receiving the shirt from club president Joan Laporta in a special ceremony on Wednesday.

Career progression Yamal had a stellar campaign last season Yamal, who wore the No. 19 jersey last season, had a stellar campaign. His performance helped Barcelona win the domestic treble of LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup while reaching the Champions League semi-finals. Yamal scored 18 goals last season and also made 21 assists from a total of 55 appearances for the club in all competitions. The young winger signed a contract extension in May that will keep him at Barcelona until 2031.

Legacy acceptance Yamal won't be weighed down by Messi's legacy The No. 10 shirt is a huge deal at Camp Nou, having been worn by Messi during his trophy-laden tenure at the club. Yamal said he won't be weighed down by its legacy. "They are three soccer and club legends. Every kid dreams of having something from Messi, Ronaldinho and Maradona... I'll try to carry on that legacy," he added, as per the official Barcelona site.