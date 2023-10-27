Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe: Decoding their Champions League stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:46 am Oct 27, 2023

In 33 Champions League matches, Haaland has bagged 37 goals (Photo credit: X/@ErlingHaaland)

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe were both on the scoresheet for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain respectively on matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. Haaland broke a five-match duck in the competition to net a brace against Young Boys. Mbappe scored PSG's first goal in a 3-0 win over AC Milan. Here we decode their stats in the Champions League.

Why does this story matter?

23-year-old Haaland is regarded as the best striker in the world at the moment and he is a goal-scoring machine. Since joining City in the summer of 2022, the former Borussia Dortmund ace has been lethal. 24-year-old Mbappe is a complete forward, having won the FIFA World Cup 2018 with France and then reaching the finale in 2022 Qatar. He is a consistent force.

Haaland has scored 37 UCL goals in just 33 matches

In 33 Champions League matches, Haaland has bagged 37 goals. He scored eight goals in six games for Red Bull Salzburg. For Dortmund, he managed 15 Champions League goals in 13 appearances. For champions Manchester City, he has scored 14 goals in 14 appearances. Having scored a brace versus Young Boys, Haaland went on to race past the legendary Ferenc Puskas (36 goals).

Mbappe has 42 UCL goals under his belt

Mbappe is yet to taste success in the Champions League, a trophy which has eluded him since he made his debut in the tournament in 2016. Mbappe scored six goals in nine matches for Monaco in the 2016-17 season as the French side reached the semis. For PSG, the youngster has bagged 36 goals in 55 UCL matches. He is a one-time finalist.

Youngest to 25 UCL goals: Haaland eclipsed Mbappe

Mbappe had set the record of the youngest to 25 Champions League goals, aged 22 years and 80 days. He achieved the record in March 2021. Notably, Lionel Messi held the record (aged 22 years and 286 days). However, Haaland went on to eclipse the Frenchman at 22 years and 47 days.

Landmarks - Haaland vs Mbappe

Haaland is the youngest (20y 231d) and quickest (14 games) to 20 UCL goals. Mbappe took 37 games to score 20 Champions League goals. Haaland is the fastest (25 games) to 30 UCL goals. Mbappe took 51 games to reach 30 goals. Haaland is also the youngest to 30 goals at 22y 236d. He is also both the fastest and quickest to 35 goals.

Haaland holds these UCL records

As per UEFA, Haaland is the only player to score a first-half hat-trick on their competition debut (RB Salzburg). He is also the only player to score multiple times in four consecutive appearances. Haaland is also the only player to score more than one goal on their competition debut for three different clubs.

Mbappe is the youngest to 40 UCL goals

Mbappe is the youngest to 10 UCL goals aged 18y 350d. He is also the youngest to 40 goals aged 23y 317d. However, Haaland can break Mbappe's record to become the youngest to 40 UCL goals.

Comparison of their UCL numbers

Mbappe has managed 21 goals in the first half and another 21 in the second half of matches in the UCL. Haaland has 18 goals in the first half and 19 in the second. Both Mbappe and Haaland have two UCL hat-tricks. Haaland is only one of the three players to score five UCL goals in a match.

Haaland won the UCL 2022-23 honor with Man City

Haaland tasted success in the tournament, winning the trophy last season. Notably, he managed 12 goals and was the top scorer in the tournament. Mbappe reached the 2019-20 Champions League final with PSG as they lost versus Bayern Munich. Mbappe went on to score five goals that season from 10 games.

What about assists?

Mbappe has tallied 23 Champions League assists to date. In the 2019-20 season, he registered five assists, besides five goals as mentioned above. Meanwhile, Haaland has managed just five assists so far in the UCL.

Mbappe and Haaland's rivalry will be a major focus

Mbappe and Haaland are set to dominate this era and a lot will be spoken about their rivalry and stats being brought to the picture every season. Just like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated for more than a decade, we will now see Mbappe and Haaland as the new poster boys. Mbappe is the more complete and experienced figure. Haaland is a machine.