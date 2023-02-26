Sports

Erling Haaland scripts Premier League history for Manchester City

Erling Haaland scripts Premier League history for Manchester City

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 26, 2023, 01:05 pm 1 min read

Erling Haaland was once again on the scoresheet as Manchester City thumped Bournemouth 4-1

Erling Haaland was once again on the scoresheet as Manchester City thumped Bournemouth 4-1 in the Premier League 2022-24 season. Haaland scored City's second goal of the match, taking his tally to 27 in the ongoing Premier League season. Haaland has now become City's highest scorer in a single Premier League campaign, steering clear of Sergio Aguero.

Haaland breaks Aguero's record

Having played 24 Premier League games this season, Haaland has scored 27 times, besides making four assists. Before this, Aguero held the record for scoring the most goals for Man City in a single PL season. Aguero had scored 26 goals for City in the Premier League 2014-15 season.

Haaland slams a new record!

.@ErlingHaaland is inevitable! 🤖



No @ManCity player has ever scored more #PL goals in a single season 👏 pic.twitter.com/yNg6i1gBwq — Premier League (@premierleague) February 25, 2023