Premier League 2022-23, Manchester City hold Newcastle 3-3: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 21, 2022, 11:16 pm 3 min read

Newcastle and City played out a 3-3 draw (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City came back from behind to force an entertaining 3-3 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday. IIkay Gundogan had given City the lead in the fifth minute before the Magpies scored twice to be ahead at half-time. Newcastle added the third in the second half as City made a comeback with two quick goals. Here's more.

Do you know? PL: City and Newcastle maintain their unbeaten run this season

Man City are now placed second in the PL 2022-23 table with seven points. They have a superior goal difference over Leeds United, Tottenham, and Brighton (7 points each). Newcastle are unbeaten as well, racing to five points. They are placed sixth.

NEWMCI How did the match pan out?

Bernardo Silva found himself with acres of space down the right hand side before he picked out Gundogan for the opener. Newcastle equalized via Miguel Almiron, who scored after a dangerous cross from Saint-Maximin. A solid counter-attack saw James Wilson score next with Saint-Maximin being the provider. Kieran Trippier scored from a free-kick next. For City, Erling Haaland and Silva ensured a fight back.

Records City achieve these records

As per Opta, Manchester City are just the fourth side ever to avoid defeat in three straight Premier League matches when falling two-plus goals behind. The likes of Manchester United (Oct 1997), Liverpool (Dec 2008), and West Ham (Apr 2016) are the other three sides. Haaland is the third player to score in each of his first two Premier League away games for City.

Man City Bernardo Silva and KDB excel for City

Making his 169th Premier League appearance, Bernardo has raced to 30 goals and 29 assists. Tonight, it was his first goal and assist in the PL 2022-23 season. Kevin De Bruyne made the assist for Bernardo to help City draw level terms on 3-3. KDB recorded his 89th Premier League assist and a third this season.

Opta stats Other records scripted in this match

Aged 22 years and 85 days, Phil Foden has now become the youngest player to make 100 top-flight league appearances under manager Pep Guardiola. Allan Saint-Maximin provided 2+ assists in a single PL game with only four players doing so more often since he made his debut in the competition in August 2019 (De Bruyne 5, Kane 4, Bowen 4, and Alexander-Arnold 4)

Information 20 games unbeaten away from home for City

As per Squawka, City have now gone 20 Premier League away matches unbeaten. They have equaled Chelsea's tally of 20 between 2007-09. Manchester United lead the show with 29 away games unbeaten between 2020-21. Arsenal (27 and 22) and Liverpool (21) are above City.