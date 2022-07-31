Sports

German Super Cup, Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig: Key stats

German Super Cup, Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 31, 2022, 03:42 pm 2 min read

Sadio Mane scored for Bayern against Leipzig (Photo credit: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Sadio Mane was up and and running for his new club Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga champions overcame RB Leipzig 5-3 in the German Super Cup. Mane scored a goal as the Bavarians stayed ahead of Leipzig in this eight-goal thriller. Mane had joined Bayern this summer from Liverpool in a £35m deal. Here are further details.

Thriller An eight-goal thriller at the Red Bull Arena

Jamal Musiala scored the opener from a corner. He released Serge Gnabry down the left, who found Mane for the second. Musiala helped Bayern get the third, finding France's Benjamin Pavard, who fired past Peter Gulacsi. Marcel Halsterberg pulled one back for Leipzig before Gnabry made it 4-1. Christopher Nkunku and Dani Olmo scored for Leipzig before Leroy Sane applied the finishing gloss.

Records Records scripted in the match

As per Opta, the eight goals scored in Bayern's 5-3 victory over Leipzig is the highest number in one match in the history of the German Super Cup. Bayern have extended their record by winning a 10th German Super Cup. They have won the trophy in each of the last three seasons. They had also won successively between 2016-2018.

Feats Feats attained by Bayern and Muller

As per Opta, FC Bayern are the first side to score three first half goals in a match in the German Super Cup since the competition was reintroduced in 2010-11. Veteran Bayern star Thomas Muller made his 12th appearance in the German Super Cup, becoming the player with the outright most appearances in the competition ahead of Robert Lewandowski (11).

Information Third trophy for Nagelsmann

Former RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann won his third trophy with Bayern. This was his second successive German Super Cup win with the Bavarians. He helped the club win the 2021-22 Bundesliga trophy as well.

Poll How many goals will Sadio Mane score this season for Bayern?