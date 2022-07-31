Sports

WI vs IND, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Jul 31, 2022, 01:45 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma slammed 64 in the first T20I (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

A belligerent-looking India will face West Indies in the second of five-match T20Is on Monday. The visitors have a 1-0 lead up their sleeves, courtesy of an all-round exhibition in Trinidad. The Windies made some bizarre decisions during the course of the game. Still, they shouldn't be undermined for they could be a menace when in a flow. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, will play host to this encounter. Chasing sides have won six of 10 T20Is played here (NR: 2). Anything around 145-155 could be anticipated in this fixture. Pacers can be backed to be a handful. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (8:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Fancode app.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

West Indies and India have faced each other 21 times in T20Is, with the latter winning 14 of them. While the Caribbeans have won six, one fixture got abandoned. As far as the bilateral series are concerned, India have a 12-3 lead against the Windies. Earlier this year, India routed West Indies 3-0 in the three-match series at home.

WI vs IND Can the Windies overthrow a raging Indian line-up?

Among WI batters, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, and Rovman Powell have the competence to upset the rival bowlers. Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein are pivotal on the bowling front. For India, an in-form Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are a treat to watch. Dinesh Karthik's finishing touches are second to none. Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are must-see players on the conditions offered.

Stats Here are the key performers (T20Is)

Against WI, Rohit Sharma has belted 649 runs at 40.56. He has struck five fifties. Arshdeep Singh has snared 18 scalps in T20s played this year (economy: 7.40). Bhuvneshwar Kumar has pocketed 18 T20I scalps in 2022, averaging 16.00. Versus India, Nicholas Pooran has smacked 353 runs at 39.22. He holds four fifties. Suryakumar Yadav has amassed 561 runs at 37.40 (SR: 175.86).

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both teams

WI (Probable XI): Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain and wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy. India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Nicholas Pooran, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph. Fantasy XI (option 2): Nicholas Pooran (vc), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Arshdeep Singh.