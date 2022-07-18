Sports

ICC ODI Team Rankings: India consolidate their third spot

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 18, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

India beat England 2-1 in the ODI series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian cricket team has consolidated their third spot in the latest Men's ICC ODI Rankings for teams. The Rohit Sharma-led gained crucial points after beating England 2-1 in the three-match ODI series on Sunday. At present, India three rating points ahead of their arch-rivals Pakistan. Meanwhile, New Zealand continue to lead the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Here are further details.

Standings Here are the standings

New Zealand continue to hold the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings (128 rating points). England follow them with 121 points. Pakistan had surpassed India to take the fourth spot in the rankings following a series sweep over the West Indies. However, India overtook them after winning the first ODI against England. Australia earlier slipped to the fifth spot.

Series India beat England 2-1 in ODIs

India beat England in the 3rd ODI in Manchester to claim the three-match series 2-1. England had gone 1-0 down but made a return in the second match. India then claimed the decider. Batting first, England posted 259/10 in 45.5 overs. Jos Buttler scored 60 as Hardik Pandya claimed four scalps. In response, India rode on match-winning knocks by Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

Records Records broken in the third ODI

India won their first ODI series in England since 2014. Rohit Sharma became the third Indian captain after Mohammad Azharuddin and MS Dhoni to win a 50-over series in the nation. Rishabh Pant slammed a match-winning century (125* off 113 balls), his first in ODI cricket. All-rounder Hardik Pandya registered a four-wicket haul and later slammed a crucial 71 in the run-chase.

Situation ICC ODI Rankings: A look at the current situation

India are set to play a three-match ODI series in the West Indies. The Men in Blue can further extend their lead, flooring Pakistan, Australia, and South Africa. Meanwhile, Babar Azam's Pakistan will next face the Netherlands in August. South Africa's upcoming ODI assignment is in England. Moreover, Australia will host Zimbabwe for a three-match ODI series in August-September.