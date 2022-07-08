Sports

England vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

England and India are set to play the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday. The match is going to be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India beat England in the first T20I by 50 runs at the Rose Bowl in Southampton to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Another win will see Rohit Sharma-led India claim a series win.

Details Pitch report, timing and TV listing

The pitch will assist batters and one expects runs on offer. Intent and application will be key here. Pacers will aim to make an impact. Weather reports suggest no rainfall is predicted. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST and one can watch the same live on the Sony Ten Network. The match can be streamed on the Sony LIV app (paid subscription).

India India to see several stars coming back

India will see some of their regular players return to the fold for the second and third T20I matches. Virat Kohli is set to replace Deepak Hooda at number three. Jasprit Bumrah will also make a return and can replace Harshal Patel. It remains to be seen if Rishabh Pant comes in for Dinesh Karthik. Ravindra Jadeja is expected to come in as well.

England England need to fight back

Jos Buttler will hope England fare much better to remain alive in the series. They were outfoxed with bat and ball in the first T20I. Buttler himself needs to lead in terms of batting and will want the likes of Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone to fire. Moeen Ali had a good outing in Southampton and Chris Jordan impressed with the ball as well.

Probable XI Probable playing XI of both the sides

England probable XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Stats A look at the milestones on offer

Roy has 1,450 runs in T20Is and is 50 shy of 1,500. He needs one four to register a mark of 150. Moeen Ali (673) can surpass former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara in terms of runs (711). Rohit and Kohli (298) need two fours each to reach the mark of 300. Yuzvendra Chahal (77) can surpass Dwayne Bravo (78) in terms of T20I scalps.

Fantasy Cricket Here's the Fantasy XI team options

Fantasy Dream11 option 1: Jos Buttler (wk), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Moeen Ali (vc), Sam Curran, Y Chahal, C Jordan, B Kumar Fantasy Dream11 option 2: Jos Buttler (wk), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Liam Livingstone (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Moeen Ali (vc), Tymal Mills, Y Chahal, C Jordan, B Kumar