ENG vs NZ, Day 3: Report and key stats

Written by V Shashank Jun 26, 2022, 08:47 am 3 min read

Latham brought up his 23rd Test fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England had a memorable day at work on Day 4 of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley. Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton smashed the visitors across the stadium. Stuart Broad (42) proved to be a handful as England managed 360. Trent Boult (4/104) and Tim Southee (3/100) were among wickets for the Kiwis. NZ (168/5) extended their lead to 137 runs.

162 10th Test ton for Bairstow

Bairstow continued his dominance after his exploits at Trent Bridge. He hit a four down the third man to bring up his 23rd Test fifty and later stamped his 10th hundred in whites. He belted 24 fours en route to his 157-ball 162. His valiant knock steered him to 5,000 Test runs (5,124) at 35.58. Versus NZ, Bairstow has amassed 631 runs at 45.07.

97 Overton misses on a maiden Test ton

It did not seem like Overton was playing his maiden innings in Tests, given his timing and control. The number eight batter scored runs in tandem alongside Bairstow. He smashed 136-ball 97 laced with 13 fours and two sixes. Overton, however, fell short of his maiden ton in Tests as he tried to push an away delivery from Boult that edged to the keeper.

Partnership Bairstow-Overton stitch a note-worthy record

The duo of Bairstow and Overton smashed 241 runs among themselves. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is the highest partnership by England for the seventh wicket. As per Wisden, Overton's 97 is the highest score by England's number eight batter in Tests in the last nine years. Former England wicket-keeper Matt Prior scored 110* against NZ in Auckland in 2013.

76 23rd Test fifty for Latham

Latham cracked his best knock of the series, bringing up his fifty in just 70 deliveries. The southpaw looked set for a ton but fell prey to Overton right after the tea break. He hit 12 fours during his hostile-looking 76 off 100 deliveries. He now has 4,623 Test runs at 40.55. Against England, Latham has now compiled 595 runs at 31.31.

Williamson Williamson falls short of 34th Test fifty

Williamson must be gutted with his mode of dismissal. The skipper went chasing a shorter one from Matty Potts that carried straight to the keeper. He hit eight fours in his 115-ball 48. Interestingly, Potts got the better of him for the third time in this series. Kane Williamson's scores on this tour read 2(22), 15(34), 31(64), and 48 (115).

Bowlers England continue their dominance over NZ

English bowlers were spot on with their line and lengths. Potts punched the first breakthrough for the hosts, forcing Will Young (8) to drive a delivery outside off. Overton got the better of Latham post the break. Devon Conway (11) got trumped by the extra bounce on offer from the part-time spinner, Joe Root. NZ skipper Williamson too departed for 48 eventually.