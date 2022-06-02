Sports

Lord's Test: England lose momentum after bowling New Zealand out

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 02, 2022, 11:28 pm 2 min read

England threw the momentum away versus New Zealand on Day 1 of the first Test at Lord's. The Kiwis were left stunned after electing to bat. James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and debutant Matty Potts bowled well to bowl out the Kiwis for just 132. The visitors were reeling on 39/6 at lunch. In response, England were 92/2 before losing their shape to manage 116/7.

Day 1 How did Day 1 pan out?

New Zealand were off to a horrific start, being reduced to 8/3. England pacers kept the momentum going into lunch, reducing the Kiwis to 39/6. Post lunch, NZ showed some character as Colin de Grandhomme provided a fight (42*). In response, England got off to a positive start before the Kiwis crawled back with some excellent bowling display. England batters also looked unsure.

England England's positive body language does the trick

England started their new journey under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes on a positive and confident note. The body language was superb and the side stuck to the plans. Also, Stokes led the side well, keeping the slip cordon packed as the edges carried to the fielders. New Zealand looked nervous and didn't offer much pedigree after electing to bat.

Duo Eight wickets between Anderson and Potts

Anderson was unplayable with the new ball and he got crucial wickets before debutant Potts joined in and ripped apart the visitors. They bowled well and asked the Kiwis many questions. Things were mixed well in terms of fuller balls and short ones. After lunch, Anderson got two more before conceding quick runs (4/66). Potts also got another before suffering an injury (4/13).

Grandhomme Grandhomme shows character and fight

Grandhomme did well for the Kiwis and showed how to go about things. He made a well made 42* in the end and ran out of partners. He struck four fours in a 50-ball effort. He shared crucial stands alongside Tim Southee (26) and Trent Boult (14) to help his side get to 132.

England England lose their way after starting well

England openers added 59 runs for the first wicket. Zak Crawley scored a 56-ball 43. England were 92/2 at one stage before being reduced to 100/6. It was a familiar pattern as England once again lost their shape and surrendered momentum. The Test match is well poised at the moment. England will hope to get as many runs as possible on Day 2.