NZ vs BAN, 1st Test: Key takeaways from Day 2

NZ vs BAN, 1st Test: Key takeaways from Day 2

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 02, 2022, 02:22 pm 2 min read

Bangladesh have batted well against the Kiwis (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh played well on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand bowling the hosts out for 328 and then managing 175/2. The New Zealand versus Bangladesh Day 1 of the first Test saw the Kiwis finish on 258/5 at stumps. On Sunday, Bangladesh picked up the remaining five wickets for 70 runs. Henry Nicholls ended up with a 75-run knock.

Wickets Collective effort by the Bangladesh bowlers

Shoriful Islam got the early breakthrough, dismissing Rachin Ravindra (4). Nicholls played well and dominated the show over the next few overs. Mehidy Hasan then trumped Kyle Jamieson, who holed out long-on. Tim Southee and Neil Wagner departed quickly with Mehidy continuing with his exploits. Nicholls was the last man to depart, being caught at backward point.

Nicholls Nicholls bats well for his 75

Nicholls looked good on Day 1 for his unbeaten 32 and today he showed real character to turn the innings into a substantial fifty. He looked positive and scored bulk of the runs for NZ on Sunday. Nicholls' 75-run knock came from 127 balls. He hit 12 fours. He handled the short balls well and dispatched the loose ones on the off side.

Bangladesh Bangladesh respond well with the bat

It was good to see the response from the Bangladesh batters. They got off to a decent start (43 runs) before Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto added 104 runs for the second wicket. This partnership was the hallmark. Shanto was the more aggressive batter, scoring 64 from 109. Joy showed grit and character, taking his time for a 211-ball 70*.

Wagner Wagner bowls his heart out

(Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Neil Wagner was the decisive bowler for NZ, showing a lot of energy and heart. He bowled 16 overs, giving away just 27 runs and claiming both the wickets. He took an excellent return catch to dismiss Shadman Islam. He bowled a long spell in the final session and dismissed Shanto. The fuller delivery worked after a barrage of short balls.